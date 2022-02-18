MTN warns of big earnings hit

MTN has warned shareholders to expect a decrease in earnings per share between 15% and 25% when it reports its annual results in March.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange requires that companies publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably sure their financial results will differ by at least 20% from the prior reporting period.

MTN said its earnings per share would be between R1.42 and R2.37 lower than in 2020.

The company explained that its earnings per share includes the following impairment losses:

MTN Yemen — R0.64 (compared to R0.61 in 2020)

MTN Syria — R2.62 (2020: R0.00)

ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana fair value gains — R0.99 (2020: R3.41)

While MTN warned of an earnings per share knock, it also said it expected an increase in the headline earnings per share of 25% to 35%.

Headline earnings include only operational, trading, and capital investment activities and exclude profits or losses associated with the sale or termination of discontinued operations.

MTN said its headline earnings would be between R1.87 and R2.62 higher than in 2020.

It explained that headline earnings include the negative impacts of several non-operational and once-off items:

Hyperinflation excluding impairments — R0.42

Foreign exchange losses — R1.11

Other non-operational items — R0.30

Notable donations related to Covid–19 support for the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Coalition Against COVID (CACOVID) task force in Nigeria — R0.24

MTN said it expects to report its annual results on or around 8 March 2022.