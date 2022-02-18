Makro and Game owner lost R2 billion in 2021

Massmart has warned shareholders to expect 23% to 33% higher net losses for the 52 weeks ended 26 December.

Headline losses are expected to be between 60% and 70%.

Among the businesses Massmart operates are Makro, Game, Builders, and Wholesale Cash & Carry.

Across the group, Massmart expects net losses of between R2.139 and R2.313 — up from R1.738 billion in 2020.

Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 60% and 70% lower than last year.

Over its continuing operations, Massmart said to expect net losses of between R1.56 billion and R1.664 billion — up from R1.034 billion in 2020.

Continuing operations exclude Cambridge, Rhino, and Massfresh businesses.

“As previously reported, earnings and headline earnings has been negatively impacted by the asset losses and loss of trading income suffered as result of the looting, coupled with the timing differences relating to the recognition of business interruption insurance recoveries,” Massmart said in a trading statement on Friday.

In a January sales update, Massmart reported that general merchandise sales, its second-largest sales category, was 9.7% lower in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

It said sales were impacted by various factors, including:

Covid-19 liquor trading restrictions

Lost sales from 43 stores damaged during the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Unrest-related supply chain disruptions

Impact of global supply shortages

While Makro and Builders achieved higher sales during the year — 6.6% and 7.1% respectively, they were dragged down by poor performance at Game and its Wholesale Cash & Carry business.

Game saw an 8.1% decline in sales, with Massmart explaining that its supply chain was particularly susceptible to unrest-related disruption.

“That resulted in insufficient in-stocks of some core appliances and home electronics in the period following the unrest,” Massmart stated.

Similarly, Massmart’s Wholesale Cash & Carry business saw a 6.3% sales decline primarily due to pressure on the hospitality, restaurant, and catering sector.

The sector continues to be significantly impacted by the Covid–19 pandemic, Massmart stated.

While Builders sales increased, trade sales to contractors were subdued because Covid-impacted large commercial construction projects and infrastructure development by government has been slow to restart.

Now read: MTN warns of big earnings hit