JSE chief financial officer resigns

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) financial chief Aarti Takoordeen has resigned from all her roles and responsibilities and will leave the company on 20 May 2022.

“Shareholders are advised, in accordance with section 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, that Ms Aarti Takoordeen has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of the JSE to pursue new opportunities,” the JSE stated in an announcement posted to its news service.

“The board of directors has accepted Ms Takoordeen’s resignation and expresses its sincere appreciation for her service and commitment over the past nine years and wishes her well in the future,” it said.

Ms Carmini Kander will serve as acting chief financial officer from 20 May 2022.

The JSE said its board will advise shareholders of a permanent appointment of a chief financial officer in due course.

