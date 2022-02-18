Competition Commission joins forces with watchdogs to crack down on Amazon and app stores

The Competition Commission of South Africa has issued a joint statement with four other authorities on the continent regarding their commitment to collaborate on regulating digital markets such as ecommerce and app stores.

According to the statement, the Egyptian Competition Authority, the Competition Authority of Kenya, the Competition Commission of Mauritius, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission of Nigeria all met in Johannesburg for the Digital Markets Dialogue on 17–18 February 2022.

They acknowledged that digital markets/services are opening new economic opportunities, providing substantial benefits to consumers and businesses, and contributing to economic recovery and growth.

However, they are also disrupting traditional markets and present considerable challenges for competition law enforcement and policy in terms of the unique competition issues that arise.

“As regulators on the continent, we are required to consider how digital markets impact on domestic participation in the local and global economy and the terms of that participation, beyond simply as a consumer of global tech firm services,” the competition watchdogs said.

“Recognising the greater shared regulatory challenges that digital markets pose for Africa necessitates that African jurisdictions work more closely in order to share knowledge, develop capacity and mutual strategies and provide a stronger and collaborative approach with respect to the regulation of digital markets,” they said.

The regulators agreed to collaborate by:

Scoping the conduct in digital markets, that has been the subject of investigation in other jurisdictions, on African consumers, businesses and economies with the purpose of fair regulation and enforcement in Africa (where applicable); Researching the barriers to the emergence and expansion of African digital platforms and firms that may contribute to enhanced competition and inclusion in these markets for the benefit of African consumers and economies; Cooperating in the assessment of global, continental, and regional mergers and acquisitions in digital markets, including harmonizing the notification framework; without prejudice to confidentiality commitments; To share information in accordance with existing laws and applicable protocols; Sharing knowledge and build capacity to deal with digital markets.

