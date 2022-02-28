Alviva and Mustek — Two great South African IT companies to release earnings

Alviva and Mustek are expected to release earnings in the coming days. Both technology companies will be reporting results for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Alviva has a market cap of around R2.2 billion, and Mustek is considerably smaller, with a market cap of less than R900 million.

The relative share price performance over the past three years may shock you. Alviva has returned less than 8% over that period and Mustek has shot the lights out with a return of nearly 65%.

Over ten years, there’s a similar story, with Alviva up around 40% and Mustek returning over 140%.

Both companies have been strong generators of cash, and these share price returns exclude the dividends paid to investors.

In addition to the cash dividends, both companies have executed extensive share buyback programmes. This helps to boost earnings per share and is a favourite strategy of JSE-listed small- and mid-caps that tend to trade at modest multiples.

The downside is that share buybacks can suck liquidity out of the market (as there are fewer shares in issue), exacerbating a problem that is familiar to experienced hands on the JSE.

Low levels of liquidity can be an insurmountable hurdle for asset managers of larger funds who would otherwise love to be invested in companies like these.

This is part of the reason for the stubbornly low valuation multiples, an ongoing frustration for the management teams of these companies and an ongoing opportunity for individual investors and smaller asset managers.

Ahead of results, Alviva has already set tongues wagging with a trading statement released on 23 February. It confirmed that headline earnings per share (HEPS) would be between 247 cents and 269 cents, an increase of between 125% and 145%. The share price rocketed to close 15.6% higher on the day of the trading statement.

This upcoming result will be bolstered by the acquisition of Tarsus for around R185 million. That deal was announced in November 2020 and closed in June 2021, a typical deal timeline for a relatively small transaction. This result will be the first one that includes Tarsus for the full period.

The market will be looking forward to updated numbers for Tarsus, as the last set of available numbers is very outdated (related to the year ended February 2020).

The deal value was similar to the net asset value of Tarsus as at 28 February 2020, and a profit of R34.8 million was generated in the 2020 financial year.

If Tarsus saw an uptick in margins in the latest period, then the purchase price multiple at the time of the deal announcement (5.3x) may have unwound in a way that will put smiles on the faces of Alviva shareholders.

In simpler terms, this means that it may look like more of a bargain based on the profits generated after the deal was announced.

Alviva’s closing price at the time of writing was R19.26. Based on the midpoint of the HEPS guidance, the price/earnings (P/E) multiple for the last twelve months is under 4.5x. At a time when the market is looking for cash-generative companies at modest valuations, there are many eyes on Alviva.

This brings us neatly to Mustek, a company that has been a relative winner in the pandemic. The share price has broken out of a stubborn cyclical range, rewarding shareholders who were willing to punt on one of the smaller companies on the JSE.

The previous dividend record of 60 cents per share (in 2007) was finally beaten by a 90 cents per share dividend in the year ended June 2021. Based on the share price at the time of writing of R14.40, that’s an implied dividend yield of 6.25% (over three times higher than most JSE-listed companies).

We’ve not seen a trading statement out of Mustek, so this implies that earnings won’t differ by more than 20% to the comparable period.

Some companies only release a trading statement a few days before results are due, so it’s technically not impossible that we could still see a surprise in the market. We must assume at this stage that the more likely outcome is that earnings will be within that 20% differential.

Mustek is arguably a simpler business than Alviva with a narrower focus. Getting the basics right is important, and investors will pay close attention to margins, which are structurally low in this industry. Any change in gross margin has a substantial impact on net profit growth.

In the last financial year, Mustek expanded its gross margin from 14.2% to 14.8% and grew revenue 25.6%, which is why headline earnings skyrocketed nearly 250%.

Both companies have richly rewarded shareholders who had the foresight to invest in this industry during the pandemic. Investors are placing growing importance on dividend yields in this environment of inflation and rising rates, with Mustek and Alviva on many investor watchlists.

This article reflects the opinions of The Finance Ghost and should not be construed as financial advice. The Finance Ghost does not directly or indirectly hold a position in Mustek or Alviva.

