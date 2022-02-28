Take-home pay in South Africa increased sharply in January — but there’s a catch

South Africa’s average take-home pay in January 2022 increased at its fastest rate since January 2020 — before the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns — according to the monthly BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI).

However, there is a major caveat — fewer people are receiving this larger take-home pay than before the pandemic.

“The average take-home pay in January 2022 increased by 13% in nominal terms to reach R17,410,” BankservAfrica’s head of stakeholder engagements, Shergeran Naidoo, said.

“The real BTPI increased by 6% to stand at R17,102, representing a 10.2% increase between January 2022 and December 2021.”

This is a significant increase over the R15,542 average take-home pay reported for December 2021.

The difference can be attributed to a rise in casual employment during December 2021, which dropped the average take-home pay for the month.

Casual employment over 2021’s festive season saw payment numbers boosted by approximately 190,000 over December.

“This number of payments made to casual workers in December was the highest in 33 months and slowed down to an estimated 112,000 by January 2022,” said the chief economist at Economists.co.za, Mike Schüssler.

“The extra weekly payments in December are a good indication that some of the previously impacted industries were able to resume business over this period.”

However, despite the volume of casual payments rising, overall monthly payments declined for reasons like retrenchments.

Airline, hotel, and state-owned entity employees also suffered salary declines as their operations have not yet normalised.

According to BankservAfrica, the substantial increase in average take-home pay for January 2022 signals a strong start for consumer spending this year.

“The overall payments are clear indications for the macroeconomy that consumers are back to receiving pre-pandemic levels of real income,” Schüssler said.

The January payments also increased the median salary to its highest level since February 2021.

Regarding pensions in South Africa, the real average private pensions declined by 0.5% year-on-year for the first time in 19 months.

“The real private pension was R9,465 in January 2022 as shown in the BankservAfrica Private Pensions Index,” Naidoo said.