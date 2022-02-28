South African tech manufacturers hammered by Covid-19 and July riots

Several tech manufacturers in South Africa were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, with critical elements such as shipping taking almost twice as long as it did pre-pandemic.

And if that wasn’t enough, the riots and looting in July 2021 also severely impacted their operations.

Mustek’s managing director Hein Engelbrecht told MyBroadband that the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns placed further demand on components already in short supply.

“Huge demand was created for components that were already under global restraint,” he said.

“We were fortunate that we have inventory on hand to meet the initial demand and with prudent forecasting had managed to supply most of our customers’ needs.”

Engelbrecht said that shipping costs and times increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The long terms effects of this are increased costs in shipping and logistics and inflationary costs on components,” he said.

“Sea freight, where the bulk of shipping comes from, used to be 6 to 12 weeks. It is now 20 weeks or longer.”

The riots and looting in July 2021 resulted in Mustek’s warehouse being burnt to the ground, forcing the tech manufacturer to split its sales and warehousing and service and repairs operations.

“This initially only affected our Durban operations and a delay in service delivery, but with a nationwide branch structure, we were able to manage the situation and services most of the affected customers from our other locations,” Engelbrecht said.

“Unlike most warehouses that were looted, ours was burnt to the ground, and the challenge was to find premises to continue operations.”

“This resulted in us splitting Sales and warehousing to Mt Edgecombe and servicing and repairs to Pinetown,” he added.

Engelbrecht explained that connectivity proved to be challenging at the time.

“Business continuity plans were seriously tested, long delays were experienced in terms of replacing fibre connectivity,” he said.

“Microwave and LTE proved themselves to be short terms solutions only.”

Regarding the impact on employees, Engelbrecht said Mustek was fortunate.

“No jobs were shed at Mustek,” he said.

Economic growth is critical to creating jobs in South Africa’s IT sector, and Engelbrecht explained that larger manufacturers should inject more capital into locally relevant software development.

“First and foremost, economic growth is vital,” Engelbrecht said.

“The SONA speech focusing on locally manufactured goods (hardware and software) in our case should be a rallying call.”

“Large scale manufacturers in this country should be driving venture capital into locally relevant software development and code,” he added.

He stated that the public and private sectors should ensure appropriate budget gets allocated to chief information officers’ portfolios to ensure organisations are modernised and digitised, and that security is prioritised.

Engelbrecht also believes that the education system should be adjusted to allow South Africa’s youth to develop coding and DevOps skills.

MyBroadband also spoke to Ellies regarding its manufacturing operations. It explained that it liquidated its facility in February 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic was not to blame for its closure.