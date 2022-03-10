South African tech shares — one company up 1100% in ten years

South African tech stocks have experienced a lot of volatility over the last decade, with the best-performing share, Alaris, gaining 1,100% and the worst-performing share, Ellies, losing 90.2%.
The global tech stock rally over the last decade has also ended abruptly because of interest rate concerns, the Chinese government cracking down on tech giants, and the war in Ukraine.
Alibaba, for example, plummeted from a high of around $300 to under $100 over the last eighteen months.
Many US tech giants like Facebook, now known as Meta, was also not spared. Its share price plummeted from $382 in September 2021 to under $190 now.
The bad news is that many analysts expect the tough trading conditions and volatility to continue.
Inflation in the United States are at a 40-year high, and the most investors expect the Federal Reserve to implement several rate hikes.
As if conditions were not bad enough, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent spike in the oil price further dampened investor confidence.
Many South African tech shares were hit as part of the global selloff, with the worst-hit stocks losing over 20% in value in the first two months of the year.
The table below provides an overview of the performance of South African technology companies in 2022. Prices are in South African cents (ZAC).
|2022 year-to-date changes
|South African Stocks
|Opening Price January
|Closing Price February
|Change
|EOH
|680
|487
|-28.38%
|Ellies
|30
|23
|-23.34%
|Telkom
|5,350
|4,136
|-22.69%
|Alaris
|408
|318
|-22.06%
|Cognition
|77
|61
|-20.78%
|Labat Africa
|30
|24
|-20.00%
|Altron
|916
|740
|-19.21%
|Silverbridge
|120
|103
|-14.17%
|Net 1 UEPS Technologies
|8,464
|7,500
|-11.39%
|Datatec
|3,947
|3,660
|-7.27%
|Metrofile
|343
|320
|-6.71%
|Telemasters
|125
|120
|-4.00%
|Huge Group
|354
|340
|-3.95%
|Blue Label Telecoms
|513
|530
|3.31%
|Vodacom
|13,462
|14,801
|9.95%
|Mustek
|1,330
|1,468
|10.38%
|MTN
|17,315
|19,160
|10.66%
|Alviva
|1,660
|1,925
|15.96%
10-year view
Over a 10-year horizon, the picture changes significantly for many companies.
Alaris saw the biggest increase with its share price rising from R0.35 South African cents in February 2012 to R4.22 in 2022 — an increase of 1,100%.
Mustek was another strong performer, which saw its stock price climb from R5.63 in 2012 to R14.85 in 2022.
South African mobile network operators – MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom – saw their shares increase by 36%, 47%, and 50%, respectively.
The worst performer was Ellies. Its share price decreased from R2.94 in 2012 to R0.29 in 2022. This is a drop of 90%.
Ellies recently spoke to MyBroadband regarding its manufacturing operations. It explained that it liquidated its facility in February 2021 because it was not profitable for some time.
EOH also saw its share prices decline substantially over the past decade. Its share price dropped 82% between February 2012 and 2022.
The table below provides an overview of their performance over the past decade. Prices are in South African cents (ZAC).
|10-year change
|South African Stocks
|Price in February 2012
|Price in February 2022
|Change
|Ellies
|294
|29
|-90.14%
|EOH
|2,980
|550
|-81.54%
|Silverbridge
|140
|110
|-21.43%
|Blue Label Telecoms
|638
|540
|-15.36%
|Datatec
|4,304
|3,703
|-13.96
|Net 1 UEPS Technologies
|7,500
|7,200
|-4.00%
|Telemasters
|130
|126
|-3.08%
|Labat Africa
|24
|27
|12.50%
|Metrofile
|285
|325
|14.04%
|MTN
|13,425
|18,272
|36.10%
|Vodacom
|10,150
|14,907
|46.87%
|Telkom
|2,860
|4,275
|49.48%
|Mustek
|563
|1,485
|163.77%
|Huge Group
|114
|348
|205.26%
|Adapt IT
|101
|706
|599.01%
|Alaris
|35
|422
|1,105.71%
Reporting with Bloomberg
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.