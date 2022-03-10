South African tech shares — one company up 1100% in ten years

South African tech stocks have experienced a lot of volatility over the last decade, with the best-performing share, Alaris, gaining 1,100% and the worst-performing share, Ellies, losing 90.2%.

The global tech stock rally over the last decade has also ended abruptly because of interest rate concerns, the Chinese government cracking down on tech giants, and the war in Ukraine.

Alibaba, for example, plummeted from a high of around $300 to under $100 over the last eighteen months.

Many US tech giants like Facebook, now known as Meta, was also not spared. Its share price plummeted from $382 in September 2021 to under $190 now.

The bad news is that many analysts expect the tough trading conditions and volatility to continue.

Inflation in the United States are at a 40-year high, and the most investors expect the Federal Reserve to implement several rate hikes.

As if conditions were not bad enough, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent spike in the oil price further dampened investor confidence.

Many South African tech shares were hit as part of the global selloff, with the worst-hit stocks losing over 20% in value in the first two months of the year.

The table below provides an overview of the performance of South African technology companies in 2022. Prices are in South African cents (ZAC).

2022 year-to-date changes South African Stocks Opening Price January Closing Price February Change EOH 680 487 -28.38% Ellies 30 23 -23.34% Telkom 5,350 4,136 -22.69% Alaris 408 318 -22.06% Cognition 77 61 -20.78% Labat Africa 30 24 -20.00% Altron 916 740 -19.21% Silverbridge 120 103 -14.17% Net 1 UEPS Technologies 8,464 7,500 -11.39% Datatec 3,947 3,660 -7.27% Metrofile 343 320 -6.71% Telemasters 125 120 -4.00% Huge Group 354 340 -3.95% Blue Label Telecoms 513 530 3.31% Vodacom 13,462 14,801 9.95% Mustek 1,330 1,468 10.38% MTN 17,315 19,160 10.66% Alviva 1,660 1,925 15.96%

10-year view

Over a 10-year horizon, the picture changes significantly for many companies.

Alaris saw the biggest increase with its share price rising from R0.35 South African cents in February 2012 to R4.22 in 2022 — an increase of 1,100%.

Mustek was another strong performer, which saw its stock price climb from R5.63 in 2012 to R14.85 in 2022.

South African mobile network operators – MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom – saw their shares increase by 36%, 47%, and 50%, respectively.

The worst performer was Ellies. Its share price decreased from R2.94 in 2012 to R0.29 in 2022. This is a drop of 90%.

Ellies recently spoke to MyBroadband regarding its manufacturing operations. It explained that it liquidated its facility in February 2021 because it was not profitable for some time.

EOH also saw its share prices decline substantially over the past decade. Its share price dropped 82% between February 2012 and 2022.

The table below provides an overview of their performance over the past decade. Prices are in South African cents (ZAC).

10-year change South African Stocks Price in February 2012 Price in February 2022 Change Ellies 294 29 -90.14% EOH 2,980 550 -81.54% Silverbridge 140 110 -21.43% Blue Label Telecoms 638 540 -15.36% Datatec 4,304 3,703 -13.96 Net 1 UEPS Technologies 7,500 7,200 -4.00% Telemasters 130 126 -3.08% Labat Africa 24 27 12.50% Metrofile 285 325 14.04% MTN 13,425 18,272 36.10% Vodacom 10,150 14,907 46.87% Telkom 2,860 4,275 49.48% Mustek 563 1,485 163.77% Huge Group 114 348 205.26% Adapt IT 101 706 599.01% Alaris 35 422 1,105.71%

Reporting with Bloomberg