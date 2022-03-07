Game drags down Massmart with R1 billion loss

Massmart has released its 2021 financial results for the 52 weeks ended 25 December 2021, reporting a R2.20 billion net loss.

This is 25.7% worse than the R1.75 billion loss the company reported last year.

Its headline loss was R1.52 billion — 65.0% worse than last year’s R924 million headline loss.

Game was a significant drag on the group, reporting a trading loss before interest and taxation of R1.03 billion, nearly twice as high as its R532.5 million loss last year.

Builders showed a trading profit of nearly R1.18 billion, up from R1.03 billion last year.

Massmart Wholesale, which includes Makro, Jumbo Wholesale, Shield, and The Fruitspot, reported a trading profit of R753.7 million — down from R1.17 billion last year.

Last year, the company announced that it was selling some of its food-focused retailers and cash and carry stores — Cambridge, Rhino and Massfresh — Shoprite Checkers. Massfresh includes The Fruitspot.

Massmart said the company’s performance was impacted by two waves of Covid-19 and resultant lockdowns, as well as civil unrest.

“Black November and Festive season trading were also impacted by stock availability, resulting from the destruction of two distribution centres during the July unrest,” the company stated.

Massmart said it lost its primary import processing centre from the unrest and faced supplier stock-outs in the electronic goods and home appliances supply chain.

The ban and restrictions on alcohol trading cost Massmart an estimated R1.8 billion in lost sales, which translated into an estimated R193 million in lost sales margin during 2021.

Liquor sales contributed 15% of total sales, up from 13% in 2020.

Additional Covid-19-related costs associated with ensuring a safe shopping and workplace environment for customers and staff included R77.7 million, down from R132.4 million last year.

The group received government-supported Temporary Employment Relief Scheme benefits and negotiated rental relief of R62.2 million during the year. This was also down from R288.0 million last year.

Massmart said the July riots directly impacted 43 stores and two distribution centres.

Nine stores and both distribution centres remain closed due to significant damage.

Damages incurred from the civil unrest from inventory written-off, assets impaired, and directly-related costs were R1.53 billion.

It estimated the lost sales directly related to store closures due to the civil unrest to be R2.7 billion, and the lost sales margin at R473 million.

Massmart did not declare a dividend.

“Our current dividend policy is to declare and pay an interim and final cash dividend representing a 2.0 times dividend cover, unless circumstances dictate otherwise,” the company stated.

“Due to the headline loss reported, the need to preserve cash and the ongoing impact of the civil unrest and Covid–19 pandemic on our operating environment, no final dividend has been declared during this financial year.”

