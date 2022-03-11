EOH selling information services companies for R417 million

EOH has announced that wholly-owned subsidiary EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd entered into a share purchase agreement to sell all its shares in its information services companies to Bachique 842 (Pty) Ltd.

The base purchase price is R417 million, based on an enterprise value of R445 million, and the deal is subject to EOH shareholder approval.

According to EOH, the sale is part of its strategic intent of improving liquidity and reducing debt.

Bachique 842 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LR Africa Holdings Limited.

LR Africa Holdings Limited is advised by Lightrock, a global private equity platform whose stated aim is backing purpose-driven entrepreneurs tackling the world’s biggest challenges.

EOH’s information services businesses provide credit checks, background screening and big data, analytics, and technology in South Africa.

It said the information services platform provides access to a rich pool of data across its business units, allowing it to provide unique insights to clients.

The divisions of its information services business comprise the following:

HTCSA: Data engineering and risk management

MIE: Background screening and vetting

XDS: Credit information bureau

Zenaptix: Software development covering various aspects of big data

“This transaction is in line with our strategy of disposing of a targeted group of IP companies as part of the group’s deleveraging processes and represents a significant milestone in the implementation of these processes,” said EOH Group CEO Stephen van Coller.

“The achievement of a more sustainable capital structure will allow the Group flexibility to execute on its long-term growth strategy.”

Van Coller express his thanks to the information services business team, and wished them well in their future endeavours with Lightrock.

“I believe that Lightrock is the right partner to unlock Information Services’ full potential, enabling both future growth and international expansion in its operations for the company and its people.”