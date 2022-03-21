Bytes is the business

You know the narrative: the JSE is a lost cause for investors, and all great riches are made on overseas markets. Experienced investors know that this simply isn’t true, at least not all the time.

The JSE All Share is flat year to date, saved by our mining and resources sector, which has gained over 11.5%. Over the same period, the Nasdaq-100 has shed over 15% of its value.

Of course, if you change the period, then the answer can change as well. Go back far enough, and you’ll see that there’s no cut-and-dry answer here, hence why diversification is recommended in the textbooks.

Those seeking international diversification can also find it right here on the JSE. South Africans have demonstrated an ability to take business models to the global stage. Our world-conquering efforts have generally been a failure in the retail sector, but luckily the technology sector has delivered some winners.

One such company is Bytes Technology Group, unbundled by Altron in December 2020. The share prices have diverged sharply since then. If you bought at the closing price on the day of the unbundling, you would be up over 40% in Bytes and down more than 25% in Altron.

Bytes is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. The company distinguishes between gross invoiced income (billings to customers) and revenue (products and services delivered on contracts).

On longer contracts, revenue will lag billings, as the invoice may go out in advance. This can lead to significant differences in growth rates across the two measures.

Profit margins should be assessed as a percentage of revenue, not gross invoiced income. The most recently reported gross margin was over 21%, and adjusted operating profit (which removes non-recurring items) reflects a margin of just under 10%.

Bytes is operating at higher margins than tech companies playing in the ICT distribution space, like Alviva, with a gross margin of 15.2% and an operating margin of 5.4%.

Alviva’s share price performance has blown Bytes away since December 2020, having more than doubled over that period. Having a different margin structure doesn’t necessarily make a company a better or worst investment — the analysis needs to be far broader than that!

In its latest update to the market, Bytes has provided some guidance for the year ended February 2022. Results will be released on 24 May, but in the meantime, we at least know that gross invoiced income increased by 26%, and gross profit grew by 20%.

Adjusted operating profit increased by 23%. Importantly, cash conversion of profits was very strong (over 100%), which means some working capital efficiencies have been achieved as well.

The Bytes share price rallied sharply by 16.6% on the day of the announcement. Investors will be itching to get the full details in May.

Another JSE-listed technology company with a global footprint is Datatec. The company operates in more than 50 countries and has over 10,000 employees, with most of the money made in Europe. Like Bytes, Datatec has updated the market for the year ended February 2022 ahead of releasing results in May.

Datatec has substantial hardware operations, with over 60% of group revenue contributed by Westcon International. With around 18 logistics and stocking facilities, this is a game of volumes and working capital. Westcon’s revenue grew by 12% in the latest period.

The Logicalis division plays in the data centre, cloud services, security and network infrastructure arenas and offers consulting services. It contributes over a third of revenue but has higher margins, so it is the most important source of profits for Datatec. Logicalis also put in a solid revenue result, up 14%.

In Westcon and Logicalis, revenues would’ve been higher were it not for semiconductor shortages. The backlog of sales orders has grown compared to the end of the prior period. The company expects the shortages and supply chain issues to continue for the foreseeable future.

Analysis Mason is a small but growing division consulting to the telecoms, media and technology industry. It contributes less than 2% of group revenue but grew in this period by 23%.

Datatec’s board believes that the market has not given enough credit to the underlying operations.

Towards the end of 2021, international bankers Lazard & Co were appointed to undertake a strategic review of the business. When companies do this, they are considering options like unbundlings and new equity partners. With international advisors appointed, the market infers an intention for a global transaction of some kind.

Datatec has delivered strong returns to shareholders in the past year, with a 24% increase in the share price and a huge special dividend of R5.12 per share in November 2021. The total shareholder return over the past year exceeds 40%.

This article reflects the opinions of The Finance Ghost and should not be construed as financial advice. The Finance Ghost holds a position in Bytes Technology Group.

