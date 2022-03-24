Vumatel makes R1.4 billion in six months

Remgro has reported that Vumatel’s revenue jumped 31.7% to R1.438 billion between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021.

The company reported that this was driven by its fibre infrastructure expansion programme and subscriber uptake growth.

Vumatel’s underlying operating earnings increased by 63% to R484 million for the six months to 30 September 2021, up from R297 million in September 2020.

Remgro holds stakes in Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) through Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH). CIVH owns 100% of Vumatel and DFA, and Remgro holds 55.2% of CIVH.

DFA’s revenue increased by 18.2% to R1.404 billion, mainly due to annuity income increasing to R192 million per month at 30 September 2021.

“Vumatel is the FTTH leader in both the homes passed and connected homes market in South Africa achieving a market share status of approximately 38% and 36%, respectively,” Remgro reported.

“Vumatel remains a growth asset for the group as it continues infrastructure expansion into identified lower Living Standards Measure (LSM) areas and accelerating connections in both its traditional core network and lower LSM areas.”

CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a R23 million loss, down from its 2020 loss of R209 million.

“The decrease in losses is mainly due to the settlement of head office debt, resulting from two rights issues, and improved performances by the underlying businesses,” Remgro said.

“The performance of the underlying businesses improved due to a 21% increase in revenue coupled with cost reductions in the period under review, which resulted in improved operating earnings for the six months of R696 million (2020: R451 million).”

