South African IT research pioneer Denis Smit passed away

BMIT founder and director Denis Smit passed away on Tuesday, 29 March, following a long battle with ill health.

Smit founded BMI-TechKnowledge in 1990 with his business partner Brian Neilson.

His strategic brilliance and drive for excellence saw BMIT becoming the ‘go-to’ company for ICT industry intelligence and expertise.

For many years, he presided over the annual publication of the “BMIT Communication Technologies Handbook” — the ‘encyclopaedia’ for telecommunications developments across the continent.

Under Smit’s leadership, BMIT has been consulted on all the major ICT policy developments in South Africa over the past 30 years.

It has advised most of the leading players in the industry, providing local market research and analysis that decision-makers trust.

Smit had a deep understanding of the potential for South Africa’s telecommunications industry and worked to craft and suggest strategies and policies for the country.

He was part of the consultative process that produced the Green and White Papers on Telecommunications, ultimately resulting in the Telecommunications Amendment Act of 2001.

Through BMIT, he started the debate about provincial and municipal broadband, hosting the “Digital Cities” events from 2006 to 2009.

These events exposed policymakers to the concepts of what cities could become and assisted them with smart city strategies.

He was also a team member in the development of the SA Connect vision and policy, adding depth to the vision and clarity in articulating the detail of what was required.

He also helped the Western Cape resolve its deployment model for SA Connect in the province.

It culminated in a model which successfully connected all provincial buildings to budget and within time, and which at least one other province has now adopted.

Smit retired as managing director of the company in 2018, but he remained actively involved as a director and shareholder.

He continued to provide consulting advice to the company regarding strategy, business development, and key projects such as the SA Connect phase 2 feasibility study.

At the time of his passing, his primary focus and passion was re-building the graduate internship programme within BMIT.

Many key individuals who began their careers in the ICT industry at BMIT are in prominent positions at companies such as BCX, DFA, MultiChoice, Nashua and Dimension Data.

Denis Smit is survived by his spouse and friend for 44 years, Tertia, their son, Ryan, and daughters, Andrea and Michelle.