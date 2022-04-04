Huge Telecom CEO James Herbst upbeat about telecoms industry

Huge Group CEO James Herbst is upbeat about the telecommunications industry and has big plans for the company over the next few years.

Huge Group’s story dates back to 1993, when Anton Potgieter founded TelePassport South Africa after graduating from the University of Cape Town.

TelePassport showed strong growth, and it was acquired by Vanquish Fund Managers, which would become Huge Group.

In July 2007, Huge Group was listed on the JSE’s AltX exchange. Shortly after Huge Group’s IPO, it merged its operating subsidiaries TelePassport and newly acquired Centracell to create Huge Telecom.

Potgieter initially served as Huge Group and TelePassport CEO but stepped down from his position in November 2008.

James Herbst took over from Potgieter and has been Huge Group CEO for fourteen years.

MyBroadband spoke to Herbst about his tenure as CEO and his views on the local telecommunications industry.

He said he enjoyed many highlights during his time as CEO. “Huge has been a wonderful journey for me. I have enjoyed every moment,” Herbst said.

Despite being at the top for so many years, he said he still struggles to find time to do everything he wants.

“I wish time was infinite. I would get so much more done,” he said.

Herbst is upbeat about the prospects of the telecommunications industry.

“Telecoms, as we know it today, is in its infancy. The Internet is only 40 years old, and the first smartphone came to the market in 1997,” he said.

“With innovation comes growth, so I see significant growth in telecoms over the next few years.”

His focus remains on growing Huge Group over the next few years. “We have some exciting things to bring to the market,” he said.

Huge Group CEO James Herbst’s tech choices

Which smartphone do you use?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 1TB

Which laptop do you use?

Lenovo ThinkPad

What Internet connection do you have at home?

Fibre

What is the best investment you have ever made?

My family

What is the worst investment you have ever made?

I have made lots of poor investments, most of them where most of the factors affecting the investment were outside my control.

What are you currently reading?