What’s Next — Anton Ossip discusses Discovery Insure’s journey to success

Anton Ossip is the CEO of Discovery Insure – a position he has held for over 10 years.

Ossip is also on the board of the South African Insurance Association, and is an actuary who has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.

In his time at Discovery Insure, he has grown the business from a startup into a top South African insurer, and a global leader in shared-value insurance.

He is incredibly passionate about Discovery’s shared-value model, which rewards South Africans for good lifestyle choices – such as rewarding responsible driving through Vitality Drive.

Discovery Insure turned 10 in 2021, and in this What’s Next interview, Ossip discusses the lessons he and his team have learned over this period.

He also looks forward to the next 10 years and explains what he expects the next big trends will be.

Ossip then discusses Discovery Insure’s tech-enabled safety offering across both personal lines and business clients, including how this product continually evolves for the better.

He also talks about Discovery Business Insurance’s goal of impacting 10,000 SMEs – including the practical measures that are in place to support these organizations.

He concludes by discussing how the pandemic has shifted the outlook for the short-term insurance industry.

The full video is embedded below.