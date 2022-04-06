Pick n Pay in-store versus delivery pricing surprise

Testing by MyBroadband revealed that it is significantly cheaper to use Pick n Pay asap! than driving to a Pick n Pay supermarket and buying the products off the shelf.

Pick n Pay asap! charges a R35 delivery fee, which should be less expensive than driving to the shops for most people.

We expected to be the exception as we are based 1.8 km from the closest store. At the Automobile Association (AA) rate of R5.26 for our car, the round-trip costs R18.94.

However, this experiment surprised us as the total price using Pick n Pay asap! was lower than driving to the store and buying the goods ourselves.

The main reason was the lower product prices when using Pick n Pay’s delivery service.

Three out of the seven items in our basket were more expensive in-store, with a box of 36 Beacon marshmallow eggs having the most significant price difference of R12.

Clover milk and orange juice were R5 cheaper on the app than in-store, while the rest of the items were priced the same.

We established that the lower prices are specials applicable in-store when you swipe a Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card.

This discount is automatically applied to Pick n Pay asap! orders, making it seem cheaper to order from the app than to shop in-store if you are not a Pick n Pay Smart Shopper member.

While you can get a Smart Shopper card free of charge, it is an extra step compared to ordering from the app.

Another impressive part of the experiment was the quick delivery. Our order arrived within 29 minutes.

This experiment revealed that fast-moving consumer goods ecommerce truly has arrived in South Africa with world-class offerings like Pick n Pay asap!

The only drawback is that the Pick n Pay asap! app has a limit of 35 items per order. However, you can pay another delivery fee to overcome this challenge.

The table below provides an overview of the Pick n Pay asap! versus in-store test.