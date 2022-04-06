Apple’s 2022 WWDC will be online-only

Apple Inc. will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually for the third year in a row, a sign that major tech events are still a ways off from returning to pre-pandemic norms.

The show, better known as WWDC, will take place online from June 6 to June 10, Apple said in a statement Tuesday.

But in a slight shift from the previous two WWDC conferences, the company will allow a “limited” number of developers and students to watch the opening day keynote videos from its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The conference is where Apple previews its major software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and Apple Watch — typically a few months before they’re released.

The company will hold a consumer-focused keynote event to unveil the new software on June 6, along with another presentation geared toward software developers.

The decision to allow a limited number of developers on its campus for the event is part of a broader push to adopt a hybrid approach to work. The company is asking its employees to return to offices at least part of the time this month, with the target of eventually getting to three days a week in person.

For WWDC, developers and students will need to apply to attend the in-person portion. Apple also said this year’s event will have more virtual online sessions, digital lounges and localized content to appeal to developers in more places around the world.

