Salesforce hiring in South Africa â€” including work-from-home jobs

US cloud-based software company Salesforce is offering 11 work-from-home positions for tech-skilled workers, account executives, and managers in South Africa.

The positions have become available after the company recently appointed its first South African-based executives, Zuko Mdwaba as head of sales and Linda Saunders as head of solution engineering.

In light of their appointments, Salesforce senior area vice president for emerging markets Robin Fisher said Africa had a great talent pool.

“We intend to collaborate closely with our partners and local institutions on programmes that provide skills and job opportunities to meet the continent’s high demand for Salesforce skills while also recognising Africa’s potential as a global talent hub,” Fisher stated.

Salesforce plans to expand in South Africa due to what it calls the country’s “swiftly developing, youthful market”.

The company specialises in customer relationship management, marketing automation, analytics, and application development software.

The IDC has estimated the company could createÂ 31,800 new jobs and generate R77 billion in new revenue in South Africa between 2020 and 2026.

The list of jobs includes opportunities for solutions engineers and architects, account executives, and managers.

All of the positions available to South Africans are for remote work.

The table below shows the positions available at Salesforce in South Africa.