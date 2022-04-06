Johann Rupert’s incredible charity work — including giving poor communities houses and land

Johann Rupert is one of South Africa’s most generous businessmen, and as part of his philanthropic and charity work, he has given over 2,000 title deeds to poor communities.

Forbes currently ranks Rupert as South Africa’s richest person, with a net worth of $9.6 billion (R141 billion).

The Rupert family’s wealth, built over decades, makes Johann Rupert an easy target among far-left socialist politicians.

The tremendous value Rupert and other successful businessmen add to the country is often discounted in these attacks.

Apart from employing thousands of people, Johann Rupert has been the highest individual taxpayer in South Africa for the past 20 years.

Rupert’s large tax contributions help the South African government pay social grants, fund social development projects, and invest in education and healthcare.

The Rupert family also has a long history of supporting South African educational institutions, educational programmes, and environmental causes.

Rupert’s father, Anton, helped to establish the South African operations of the World Wide Fund for Nature and was involved in the National Parks Trust of South Africa.

Rupert and his family have also supported the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, the SA College for Tourism, and Ikamva Labantu.

Giving land and houses to underprivileged communities

One of the projects which Johann Rupert and his wife feels particularly strongly about is giving underprivileged people land and houses.

The Rupert family has already sponsored two thousand title deeds in Stellenbosch and Graaf Reinet.

Through the Khaya Lam (my home) initiative, thousands more poor people’s lives are transformed by making them homeowners.

A few highlights of the Khaya Lam initiative include:

On 21 November 2019, Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor presented 132 full title deeds to residents from Kaya Mandi, Klapmuts, Kylemore, Franschhoek and Le Roux townships.

On 31 March 2021, 68 titles were presented in Tumahole, Free State, sponsored by the Reinet Foundation.

On 13 April 2021, in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, Western Cape, Remgro sponsored 166 titles.

On 14 April 2021, 175 titles were received by new property owners in Mokwallo, Free State. 158 more titles were put into the hands of new owners in Saldanha Bay.

On 21 April 2021, the Rising Tide Foundation (RTF) and the Reinet Foundation sponsorship have enabled the presentation of 222 titles in Phiritona, Heilbron, and Free State.

On 29 April 2021, 71 titles were given to people in the Idas Valley low-cost housing project (Hillside Village).

On 5 May 2021, in Kwakwatsi, Free State, 50 titles were given to poor households.

The Rupert family has pledged a further 10,000 titles through its ongoing Khaya Lam initiative.

Philanthropic and charity work by Johann Rupert

The initiatives mentioned in this article are only a small part of the philanthropic endeavours of Johann Rupert and his family.

To appreciate the value Johann Rupert adds to South Africa outside of his business interests, it is important to look at all the causes he has supported in recent years.

The table below provides an overview of the institutions Johann Rupert and his family have supported.

The second table shows the educational projects and programmes the Johann & Gaynor Rupert Foundation support.

Rupert Family Donations Rupert Education Foundation Institution Description Aanhou-wen Work and Care Centre Education of mentally challenged adults Abraham Kriel Child Care Donation towards educational cost of orphans Affie 100 Funds Education project Afrikaans Schools Alta du Toit Aftercare Education of mentally challenged adults Alta du Toit School Donation towards educational costs for mentally challenged children Andrew Murray Children’s Home Contribution towards educational cost of orphans Boland Landbou School Building project to expand curriculum to introduce CAT and EGD. Breytenbach Centre Educational project Christel House SA 30 children feed, clothes, medaid + matric study Remedial programme Community Keepers Providing therapy offices at four schools Cotlands Mobile toy library Dreamtree School Equipment for sensory room and Kwikspace unit for children with autism Durbanville Child Care Donation towards educational cost of orphans Film 4 Offenders Educate youth offenders at Pollsmoor Fisantekraal Centre of Development Training unemployed and youth Franschhoek Hospitality Academy Training disadvantaged youth Helpende Hand Study Trust Donation to enable needy students to study through interest-free study loans Helpmekaar Trust Bursary Fund Herberg Child Care Donation towards educational cost of orphans Hillcrest Aids Centre Education programme Holanathi Feeding scheme at schools Hope Through Action Foundation Learning and development centre for Fhoek community Huis Horison Funding of occupational therapists’ salaries Imibala Trust Art education Ingcambu Dealing Info Centre Skills development and training centre in Gugulethu Inmed SA Aquaponics (garden – and -fish -project, Graaff-Reinet) Institute for the Blind Education programme Institute for the Deaf Education programme Jakes Gerwel Technical School Building costs Kerith Retreat Education of mentally challenged adults Learn to Earn, Hermanus+Kyalitsha Skills training of unemployed individuals Lunchbox Fund Feeding Scheme Merryvale School for Specialised Education Groundwater supply project Merweville Primary School Education project Nazareth House Orphans education Noluthando School for Deaf Educational project & extra classrooms Op die Plaas Pre-School, S-Wes Education programme Peninsula School Feeding Food schools (AF Louw; Idasvallei) Poinier School Donation towards school fees of needy visually impaired learners SA Business Resources Institute Education project (2nd hand furniture) in Blackheath SA Child Welfare Educational programme to girls in disadvantaged areas and providing of sanitary products SA Children’s Home Donation towards educational cost of orphans SA College for Tourism Hospitality Programme, Learnership Programme, Wellness Academy, Herding Academy Programme, etc SHARE Opleidingsentrum, S-Wes Educate unemployed individuals Sibongile, Khayelitsha Diapers for adults Sihamba Sonke Walking Together Education programme, Eastern Cape Sonop Christelike Tehuis, Pretoria Bursary fund for needy students Stellenbosch Voedingsaksie Feeding scheme Struisbaai SOS Funding Trust Building costs (Technical school) Tereo Project Educational programme for street children in Helderberg The Dignity Campaign Life skills programmes and training of facilitators and raising of teens’ challenges The Spring Foundation Donation Lentegeur Hospital (vegetable garden project) Tomorrow Trust Educational support to bridge the gap in learning created by Covid 19 Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust Educate learner patients in hospital Vuyani, Graaff-Reinet Teachers salary support WC Firefighters Association Educational project WC Primary Science Programme Education project for teachers in Western Cape schools Rupert Nature Foundation Cape Town Waterfund Conservancy project of Cape Nature to fight alien plant invasion Endangered Wildlife Trust Karoo Vulture studies FitzPatrick Institute Birdlife Atlas Graaff-Reinet Waterfund Underground water studies Hanani Permaculture Garden project at schools SA Birdlife Salaries support of Estuaries Conservation Programme Manager SANCCOB Detection of avian influenza and development of contingency plan for disease outbreak among seabirds Rupert Art Foundation Butterfly Art Project Art education to underprivileged children Masifunde Siphuhlisa Umfundi NPC Skills development to children and youths of Walmer township SA Art Association Art Galleries; Security system upgrade, etc SAFCEI (SA Faith Communities Environment Institute) Exchange programme between Tsonga/Venda and San artists in the Karoo Social Impact Arts Prize Community art projects involving development of local artists The Darling Trust Art education to underprivileged children The Durban African Art Centre Association Provide artists & crafters with platform to showcase and exhibit art and products The Imibala Trust Art education to underprivileged children The Sustainability Institute Creative Arts Barn University of Stellenbosch Masked Matters Rupert Historic Homes Foundation Breytenbach Cultural Centre Restoration project Cradock Wrought Iron Restoration of horse drinking trough Elim Moravian Church Congregation Restoration project Erfenisstigting Restoration projects Graaff-Reinet Museum Restoration project Herbert Baker House, Kenilworth Turf Club Restoration project Jakes Gerwel Foundation Restoration of Somerset East House Langenhoven Memorial Fund Arbeidsgenot restoration Mostert’s Mill Restoration project after fire damage NG Kerk Malmesbury Restoration projects NG Kerk Murraysburg Restoration projects NG Kerk Stellenbosch Restoration projects Nieuwe Molen Mill Restoration projects Reinet Museum Complex Restoration projects The Parish of St James Graaff-Reinet (Graaff-Reinet Anglican) Maintenance of church, hall and rectory Van Riebeeck Society: Centenary Fund Van Riebeeck Society: Centenary Fund VGK Simondium Restoration projects Voortrekker Monument Restoration projects Wupperthal Restoration projects Rupert Music Foundation Anglican Cathedral of St Andrew & St Michael Restoration of organ Apollo Music Classical Music Festival Athlone Academy of Music Workshop during school holidays Baroque 2000 Classical concerts Beau Soleil Music Centre Music Education Breytenbach Kultuursentrum Classical concerts Camerata Tinta Barocca Classical concerts Cape Chamber Mus Collective Chamber Music Concerts Cape Philharmonic Orchestra Orchestral expenses; Classical concerts; CT Opera Orchestral costs Cape Town Opera Orchestral costs Con Spirito Philharmonic Orchestral costs Concerts Connect Classical concerts CT Concert Series Concerts Da Cape’O Strings Orchestra Youth Orchestra Darling Voorkamerfest Classical Music Festival d-Piano Lab Music Education Duet Endowment Trust Classical concerts Durban Music School Music Education Enlighten Youth Orchestra Youth Orchestra Ettienne Rousseau Theatre Classical concerts Frank Pietersen Music Centre Music Education Franschhoek Chamber Music Festival Classical Music Festival Franschhoek Mountain Chamber Music Workshop Classical Music workshop Free State Arts Festival Classical Music Festival Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra Orchestral costs Gauteng Chamber Music Festival Classical Music Festival George Music Society Classical concerts Grahamstad Music Society Konserte Greyton -Classics for all Classical Music Festival Handevat Music Project Music Education Hugo Lambrechts Music Trust Music Education IMAD (Eluxolweni Khayelitha School) Music Instruments Imibala Trust Music Education Int Clarinet Extravanganza Accompanists’ costs Jamestown Sounds Music Education Jhb Youth Orchestra Co Orchestral costs JSM Academy Music Instruments Kaapse Afr Eisteddfod Music Competition Keiskamma Music Academy Classical music education and instruments Klein Karoo Klassique Classical Music Festival Koepel Arts Centre Classical Music workshop and concerts Kronendal Music Academy Classical music education and instruments KZN Philharmonic Orchestra Orchestral costs KZN Youth Orchestra Orchestral costs KZN Youth Wind Band Concerts and musical instruments La Motte Wine Estate Classical concerts Mary Geldenhuys Congregational Church Restoration of organ Michael Blake (univ Stbosch) Classical Music Festival Morris Isaacson Centre for music (MICM) Music Education in Soweto Muzukidz Violin training for children Mzansi Makers Classical concerts National Youth Music Foundation Concerts and competition Nelson Mandela University Classical Music workshop and concerts NewMusic SA Classical concerts NG Gemeente Burgersdorp Restoration of organ Noord-Wes Univ Classical concerts Odeion School for Music (Univ Free State) Classical concerts Odeion String Quartet Classical Music workshop OFS Symphony Orchestra Orchestral costs Oude Libertas Amphi Theatre Classical concerts PE Music Society Classical concerts Philharmonic Choir of Cape Town Orchestral costs Pioneer School for the Blind, Worcester Braille Music library Pretoria Bach Choir Orchestral costs SA Akademie vir Wetenskap & Kuns Prizemoney in competition SA Early Music Trust / Stb Barok Classical concerts SA Nat Youth Orchestra Foundation Orchestral costs SA Strings Foundation Classical concerts Salon Music Classical concerts Songwriters Guild Classical concerts St Thomas Anglican Church Restoration of organ Symphonic Choir of Cape Town Orchestral costs Thabang ka Mmino Music (TKM) Music Education in Soweto The Rainbow Exchange Southern Cape Music Education project Univ Kaapstad Accompanists’ costs University of Pretoria Huberte Rupert Music Bursary University of Stellenbosch Accompanists’ costs; classical concerts; workshops; Classical Festival; bursaries University of Witwatersrand Concerts and Huberte Rupert Music bursary Wakkerstroom Music Festival Classical music education and instruments West Coast Youth Orchestra Classical music education and instruments Wynberg Boys’ High School Restoration of organ