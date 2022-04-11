Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare’s best investment — and his plans at Vumatel

Dietlof Mare is one of South Africa’s most successful telecommunications executives, having served as CEO of Vodacom DRC, Vodacom Tanzania, Vodafone Albania, and now Vumatel CEO.

Mare started his career at PWC in the early nineties, where he did his articles after completing his BCom Accounting degree at the University of Pretoria.

At PWC, he worked on audits for Telkom and the SA Post Office, which helped him gain in-depth knowledge of the new mobile telecommunications field.

Very few people understood mobile telecommunications at the time, and Vodacom approached him with a job offer in the finance department.

Mare quickly rose through the ranks at Vodacom and was offered the CEO position at Vodacom DRC in 2004.

In 2008, he moved to Dar es Salaam where he served as Vodacom Tanzania CEO for the next four years.

After a short stint as Vodacom’s managing executive of its strategy programme office, he moved to Vodafone Albania, serving as CEO from March 2012 to April 2018.

After leaving Vodafone in Europe, Mare returned to South Africa, searching for a new and exciting opportunity.

“I had experience working in emerging markets, so I naturally wanted to continue impacting people’s lives,” Mare told MyBroadband.

“I was immediately drawn to this start-up fibre company – Vumatel – which at the time only had 150,000 homes covered.”

“I considered this an exciting opportunity because the two founders were visionaries eager to grow the business, and I believed I could help them achieve their goal.”

Vuma’s biggest attraction for Mare was venturing into an untapped market and connecting an unconnected South Africa.

Mare’s most memorable experiences in Africa

Spending nearly a decade in Africa will include many memorable experiences, especially when making a difference through technology.

Mare said one of his most memorable experiences was building Vodacom in Africa, providing connectivity solutions to people, and closing the gap between Africa and the world.

“Seeing the positive impact we made in the Democratic Republic of Congo through connectivity, a country with a very diverse population, where some families weren’t aware of the whereabouts of family members at the time, was phenomenal,” he said.

Going into countries like the DRC and, later, Tanzania as a young person was also entirely new for him.

“Learning about and understanding different cultures, adapting to new environments, and building teams of exceptional people were all part of that journey,” he said.

Growing Vumatel into a fibre powerhouse

Mare has been Vumatel’s CEO for four years now, and he has many highlights to date.

“Building a substantial network with the Vuma team that coverage across 1.5 million homes. I think that’s incredible,” he said.

“I’m proud of the young and dynamic team here helping Vuma realise its vision of building a connected nation and ensuring people across South Africa have access to abundant information and knowledge that can empower them.

“I’m also proud of the significant impact we’ve made in communities throughout the country through connectivity and how our open-access fibre deployment has created opportunities for ISPs in the market.

“Not only have we connected homes, but we’ve also empowered previously underserved areas by launching our prepaid fibre product – the first of its kind,” he said.

“The Vuma team has allowed these communities to connect to the world and access digital opportunities. That, for me, is key to creating a connected South Africa.”

Mare said they are still on the journey, but they are getting close by continuously going into areas that never had access to the right technology.

What to expect from Vumatel in future

Last year, Vodacom announced that it would acquire a 30% stake in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) which owns Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel.

A new company, with the placeholder name InfraCo, will be formed into which all the material assets of DFA and Vumatel will be transferred, along with certain Vodacom-owned fibre assets.

The change in shareholding, Mare said, bodes well for Vumatel’s plans.

I believe that shareholders drive our ambition, and we do have significant shareholders like Community Investment Holdings, Remgro, and New GX.,” he said.

“Vodacom’s expertise and the additional capital will give Vuma a much larger footprint by accelerating our fibre rollout and creating a faster, better, and more connected South Africa.”

Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare’s tech and business choices

Which smartphone do you currently use?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Which laptop do you currently use?

Huawei.

What Internet connection do you have at home?

200 Mbps fibre.

What is the best investment you have ever made?

The best investment I’ve ever made is in my two daughters. My one daughter is a qualified doctor in Italy and the other is qualified with a BSc, working in New York at Spencer Stuart. I’m extremely proud of them.

What is the worst investment you have ever made?

My mountain bicycle, which I haven’t had enough time to use.

What are you currently reading?