Stephen van Coller’s journey to save EOH — and build a great company

Stephen van Coller has done a phenomenal job to turn EOH around amidst tremendous challenges.

This is how Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at FNB Wealth and Investments, described Van Coller’s tenure as EOH group CEO.

Van Coller took the reins at EOH on 1 September 2018. He left a cushy job at MTN, where he served as vice president of strategy, mergers, and acquisitions.

When Van Coller was approached to lead EOH, reports of corruption and mismanagement at EOH under former boss Asher Bohbot had already surfaced.

Investors were dumping the company’s stock, with the share price plummeting from R171 per share in December 2016 to R40 per share when Van Coller became CEO.

Although Van Coller thought he knew what he was in for, what waited for him was much worse than he expected.

He quickly discovered that risk and compliance were essentially non-existent, and a consolidation of 272 companies was done on Excel.

There was no daily cash flow management, no pooling arrangements, and there was no investment committee to vet acquisitions.

The poor corporate governance allowed EOH executives to engage in corruption and steal money from the company.

Instead of tapping out and passing the baton to the next CEO, Van Coller took on the daunting challenge to turn the company around.

He got rid of employees implicated in financial maleficence, renegotiated problematic contracts, and put measures in place to create a trusted company.

To rebuild EOH’s credibility, Van Coller testified at the Zondo Commission. EOH is suing former executives for R6.4 billion, and the company laid criminal charges against employees implicated in corruption.

EOH is now on a clear path to regain the trust of the industry and investors and build a sustainable company.

The actions needed to save EOH and rid the company of its corrupt past ruffled many feathers.

A group of former EOH employees and shareholders even accused Stephen van Coller of perjury and destroying the company.

Van Coller said the most challenging part of being EOH CEO was dealing with negative stakeholder sentiment and convincing everyone that companies are not corrupt — people are.

It was particularly difficult because he knew that there were a lot of jobs and livelihoods at stake. “It made the fight authentic and real for me,” he said.

However, the positives outweighed the negatives when the turnaround strategy started to take shape.

Van Coller said his proudest moments are when he sees the EOH team gel together, take the hard decisions, and not give up despite adversity.

“They continued to believe that they could turn a profit — which they did,” he said.

Now that EOH is profitable again, Van Coller said their focus is on retaining efficiency and talent, and attracting new talent to drive growth.

“It means creating a great company to work for, enabling relevant partnerships with the right OEMs and serving our clients properly to ensure we become their go-to-partner,” he said.

“We have refined our go-to-market model now, so we are looking to grow and become increasingly relevant to the post-Covid-19 South Africa.”

Companies are looking to digitise to ensure they can manage the new world of work from anywhere and shop from anywhere.

“EOH is well placed to deliver these solutions and be the digital journey partner for our customers,” Van Coller said.

Stephen van Coller’s tech and business choices

Which smartphone do you currently use?

Apple iPhone

Which laptop do you currently use?

Apple Macbook

What Internet connection do you have at home?

Uncapped fibre from Vumatel to ensure I can work while my kids watch Netflix and play Xbox.

What is the best investment you have ever made?

Creating time to mentor youngsters that I met early on in my career.

What is the worst investment you have ever made?

My gym membership. I hardly go as I prefer to jog, walk, and hike outdoors.

What are you currently reading?