Amazon Cape Town headquarters — fight for construction to carry on

Western Cape MEC for local government Anton Bredell is appealing to the High Court to restart a R4.5 billion development that would house Amazon’s African headquarters in Cape Town.

Bredell’s office argued that there were several errors with the judgement and interdict.

It stated that the court had not accurately considered the implications of its ruling — specifically, who would suffer less damage or infringement on their rights.

The court also erred in ruling on issues “which were not argued by the applications as part of their case in the first place”.

The MEC’s office added that the court had not weighed “the balance of convenience” for an interdict.

This comes after the High Court granted an interdict last month that temporarily halted construction on the development.

“The fundamental right to culture and heritage of indigenous groups, more particularly the Khoi and San First Nations Peoples are under threat in the absence of proper consultation,” the judge’s ruling stated.

The High Court also ordered the developer for the project — Leisbeek Leisure Properties Trust — to undertake “meaningful engagement and consultation” with members of the Khoisan people, the original inhabitants of the land.

Leisbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) has already appealed the High Court decision, saying that it would result in thousands of jobs being lost in the Western Cape if the decision were allowed to stand.

“It is clear that the court failed to consider properly, or at all, the evidence that by interdicting the LLPT from carrying out any construction work, the LLPT and the wider community would suffer severe and irreversible harm out of all proportion to that which might be sustained by the applicants, and none was evidenced by them,” LLPT stated.

The developer said it had employed just under 4,000 workers between June 2021 and March 2022, and it had to immediately furlough the 750 workers who were on-site after the High Court’s interdict.

“Furthermore, just over 500 workers in factories supplying material to the site have also been impacted,” the developers added.

The City of Cape Town gave the construction of the River Club development the go-ahead in April 2021, with Amazon as the anchor tenant from the outset.