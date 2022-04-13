EOH announces successful turnaround — reports R167 million profit

EOH has released its interim results, reporting revenue of R3.511 billion and operating profit of R167 million from continuing and discontinued operations.

It also announced that the six-month period ending on 31 January 2022 marks the end of its targeted turnaround strategy.

“We embarked on a challenging turnaround strategy for the EOH Group, and it has been a tough but truly rewarding journey,” said EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

“Today, we stand together as an agile and focused organisation proudly celebrating the fact that we are able to report positive earnings per share. This important milestone is clear evidence of our collective success.”

Van Coller said EOH’s full stack of technology offerings, its 5,000-strong diversified client base, and global footprint ensure that the company is well-positioned for the future.

EOH posted headline earnings per share of R0.41, a year-on-year improvement of 214%.

Operating profits increased 120% from R76 million reported in last year’s interim results.

Gross profit margin improved to 29.9% from 27.6%, while EOH’s operating profit margin increased to 4.8% from 1.7%.

Cash generated from operations was positive for the period.

EOH reported a cash balance of R625 million on 31 January 2022, and had undrawn overdraft facilities of R250 million available as of 12 April 2022.

“Good progress was made in the deleveraging strategy with the conclusion of the sale of Sybrin and the proceeds received on 31 March 2022,” it stated.

It also said it repaid R360 million of debt since 31 January 2022, with most of the proceeds coming from the Sybrin deal.

EOH said the sale of Information Services is expected to conclude in May 2022, and the Group has also recently announced the sale of Network Solutions.

“R500 million is expected to flow from these transactions, which will further help in deleveraging the group.”