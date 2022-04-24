Amazon hiring IT professionals and customer support in South Africa — 322 jobs available

Amazon is hiring for over 300 positions in South Africa, including technical, customer service, human resources, and project management roles.
The international online retail giant has been increasing its presence in South Africa, with plans to open a headquarters at Cape Town’s River Club.
Amazon has had a team in Cape Town since 2004, when South African Chris Pinkham established one to develop Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) in the city.
Following the success of the Cape Town office, Amazon launched its customer service operations in the city six years later.
It then further expanded its South African presence by opening an Amazon Web Services (AWS) office in Johannesburg in 2015.
Jobs in South Africa
Amazon’s increasing presence in South Africa benefits the economy by creating jobs, developing skills, and increasing tax revenue.
Currently, the retail giant is advertising 322 roles in the country — of which only one is a seasonal position. They include:
- 103 in software development
- 64 in operations, IT, and support engineering
- 40 in customer service
- 24 in solutions architecture
- 16 in sales, advertising, and account management
- 13 in human resources
- 24 in project, programme, and product management
- 6 in systems, quality, and security engineering
- 5 in marketing and public relations
- 4 in data science
The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. You can view the list of vacancies here.
|Amazon jobs in South Africa
|Jobs
|Application link
|Software development
|Software development engineer — Quartz
|Click here for details
|Senior software development engineer
|Click here for details
|Full-stack engineer — EC2 console
|Click here for details
|Senior full-stack engineer — EC2 console
|Click here for details
|Senior software development engineer — EC2 placement
|Click here for details
|Senior software engineer — EC2 MemO
|Click here for details
|Operations, IT, & Support Engineering
|Cloud support engineer — Networking
|Click here for details
|Operations manager — AWS support escalation management*
|Click here for details
|IT support associate
|Click here for details
|Security cloud support engineer*
|Click here for details
|Incident management engineer — E2M*
|Click here for details
|Senior technical specialist — AWS trust and safety
|Click here for details
|Training manager
|Click here for details
|Customer Service
|Customer service team advisor — Kindle direct publishing
|Click here for details
|Customer service associate (Italian speaking) — AbeBooks
|Click here for details
|Customer service associate (Spanish speaking) — Publisher support
|Click here for details
|Solutions architect
|Associate solutions architect
|Click here for details
|Senior technical account manager — Telco vertical
|Click here for details
|Solutions developer — AWS industry products
|Click here for details
|Cloud application architect — Shared delivery team
|Click here for details
|Senior customer solutions manager
|Click here for details
|Sales, Advertising & Account Management
|AWS training partner manager
|Click here for details
|Technical business development manager — AWS training
|Click here for details
|AWS principle account manager — Public sector sales
|Click here for details
|Startup account manager — AWS
|Click here for details
|EMEA strategic customer engagements
|Click here for details
|Human resources
|AWS junior technical recruiter
|Click here for details
|HR training & quality programme manager
|Click here for details
|AWS HR partner
|Click here for details
|High-volume hiring recruiting manager
|Click here for details
|Project/Program/Product Management
|Technical programme manager — EC2 core
|Click here for details
|AWS technical instructor
|Click here for details
|Cloud infrastructure architect
|Click here for details
|Senior programme manager — AWS support
|Click here for details
|Senior programme manager — Operational excellence AWS
|Click here for details
|Practice manager
|Click here for details
|Systems, Quality, and Security Engineering
|Application security engineer
|Click here for details
|Systems development engineer — Anti-DDoS
|Click here for details
|Engineering operations technician
|Click here for details
|Others
|Applied scientist — EC2 placement, EC2 console
|Click here for details
|Principal applied scientist — EC2 instance placement
|Click here for details
|Senior research manager — Prime Video Africa
|Click here for details
|Creative director — Prime Video Africa
|Click here for details
|Senior database migrations consultant
|Click here for details
