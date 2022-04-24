Amazon hiring IT professionals and customer support in South Africa — 322 jobs available

Amazon is hiring for over 300 positions in South Africa, including technical, customer service, human resources, and project management roles.

The international online retail giant has been increasing its presence in South Africa, with plans to open a headquarters at Cape Town’s River Club.

Amazon has had a team in Cape Town since 2004, when South African Chris Pinkham established one to develop Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) in the city.

Following the success of the Cape Town office, Amazon launched its customer service operations in the city six years later.

It then further expanded its South African presence by opening an Amazon Web Services (AWS) office in Johannesburg in 2015.

Jobs in South Africa

Amazon’s increasing presence in South Africa benefits the economy by creating jobs, developing skills, and increasing tax revenue.

Currently, the retail giant is advertising 322 roles in the country — of which only one is a seasonal position. They include:

103 in software development

64 in operations, IT, and support engineering

40 in customer service

24 in solutions architecture

16 in sales, advertising, and account management

13 in human resources

24 in project, programme, and product management

6 in systems, quality, and security engineering

5 in marketing and public relations

4 in data science

The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. You can view the list of vacancies here.