Amazon hiring IT professionals and customer support in South Africa — 322 jobs available

24 April 2022

Amazon is hiring for over 300 positions in South Africa, including technical, customer service, human resources, and project management roles.

The international online retail giant has been increasing its presence in South Africa, with plans to open a headquarters at Cape Town’s River Club.

Amazon has had a team in Cape Town since 2004, when South African Chris Pinkham established one to develop Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) in the city.

Following the success of the Cape Town office, Amazon launched its customer service operations in the city six years later.

It then further expanded its South African presence by opening an Amazon Web Services (AWS) office in Johannesburg in 2015.

Jobs in South Africa

Amazon’s increasing presence in South Africa benefits the economy by creating jobs, developing skills, and increasing tax revenue.

Currently, the retail giant is advertising 322 roles in the country — of which only one is a seasonal position. They include:

  • 103 in software development
  • 64 in operations, IT, and support engineering
  • 40 in customer service
  • 24 in solutions architecture
  • 16 in sales, advertising, and account management
  • 13 in human resources
  • 24 in project, programme, and product management
  • 6 in systems, quality, and security engineering
  • 5 in marketing and public relations
  • 4 in data science

The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. You can view the list of vacancies here.

Amazon jobs in South Africa
Jobs Application link
Software development
Software development engineer — Quartz Click here for details
Senior software development engineer Click here for details
Full-stack engineer — EC2 console Click here for details
Senior full-stack engineer — EC2 console Click here for details
Senior software development engineer — EC2 placement Click here for details
Senior software engineer — EC2 MemO Click here for details
Operations, IT, & Support Engineering
Cloud support engineer — Networking Click here for details
Operations manager — AWS support escalation management* Click here for details
IT support associate Click here for details
Security cloud support engineer* Click here for details
Incident management engineer — E2M* Click here for details
Senior technical specialist — AWS trust and safety Click here for details
Training manager Click here for details
Customer Service
Customer service team advisor — Kindle direct publishing Click here for details
Customer service associate (Italian speaking) — AbeBooks Click here for details
Customer service associate (Spanish speaking) — Publisher support Click here for details
Solutions architect
Associate solutions architect Click here for details
Senior technical account manager — Telco vertical Click here for details
Solutions developer — AWS industry products Click here for details
Cloud application architect — Shared delivery team Click here for details
Senior customer solutions manager Click here for details
Sales, Advertising & Account Management
AWS training partner manager Click here for details
Technical business development manager — AWS training Click here for details
AWS principle account manager — Public sector sales Click here for details
Startup account manager — AWS Click here for details
EMEA strategic customer engagements Click here for details
Human resources
AWS junior technical recruiter Click here for details
HR training & quality programme manager Click here for details
AWS HR partner Click here for details
High-volume hiring recruiting manager Click here for details
Project/Program/Product Management
Technical programme manager — EC2 core Click here for details
AWS technical instructor Click here for details
Cloud infrastructure architect Click here for details
Senior programme manager — AWS support Click here for details
Senior programme manager — Operational excellence AWS Click here for details
Practice manager Click here for details
Systems, Quality, and Security Engineering
Application security engineer Click here for details
Systems development engineer — Anti-DDoS Click here for details
Engineering operations technician Click here for details
Others
Applied scientist — EC2 placement, EC2 console Click here for details
Principal applied scientist — EC2 instance placement Click here for details
Senior research manager — Prime Video Africa Click here for details
Creative director — Prime Video Africa Click here for details
Senior database migrations consultant Click here for details

