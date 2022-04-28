Alviva CEO Pierre Spies reveals secret behind company’s success

Alviva group CEO Pierre Spies said sticking to their strategy, which was first implemented four years ago, helped the company achieve its impressive performance over the last two years.

Spies has been leading Alviva Holdings since January 2016 and oversees many of South Africa’s top tech companies, including Axis, Pinnacle, Tarsus, and Datacentrix.

Under Spies’ leadership, Alviva grew revenue, net asset value per share, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation).

It was all going as planned until the lockdown hit. Alviva’s stock price plummeted to R4.50 per share as the company faced an uncertain future.

Alviva bounced back strongly, with its share price increasing by over 300% over the following two years.

Spies credited sticking to their strategy for this bounce-back.

“We implemented our strategy approximately four years ago, and we did not waver from it throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“We are also very blessed and in a fortunate industry. There has been increased demand for our work from home technologies,” he added.

While many companies just tried to survive during the lockdown, Alviva remained industrious and acquired Tarsus in November 2020 for R185.4 million.

Spies said it was an excellent acquisition that continues to exceed their expectations.

Commenting on his tenure as Alviva CEO, Spies said building a sustainable company that will last for generations to come stands out as his proudest moment as CEO.

The most challenging part, he said, was navigating the business through a recession and a pandemic.

Spies is upbeat about the future and that they will continue to build a sustainable, well-diversified IT business with strong future growth.

Alviva group CEO Pierre Spies’ tech and business choices

Which smartphone do you use?

Samsung Note

Which laptop do you currently use?

HP Elitebook

What Internet connection do you have at home?

Afrihost Fibre

What is the best investment you have ever made?

Marrying my soulmate, Liesl and our two boys, Jovan and Keanu

What is the worst investment you have ever made?