Ticketmaster launches in South Africa

Ticketmaster, an international event ticketing marketplace, has launched in South Africa.

The ticketing company has established its local headquarters in Cape Town. It is advertising events such as the South African leg of Justin Bieber’s World Tour and the Cape Town Jazzathon.

The announcement follows the company’s successful onsale for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, which it explained was the first major international tour to sell all tickets online in South Africa.

“As a popular stop for the world’s biggest artists and major international sporting events, South Africa is a natural choice for us,” Ticketmaster’s president, Mark Yovich, said.

South Africa’s rapid adoption of digital technology also helped the company’s decision to launch in the country, according to regional managing director Justin Van Wyk.

“As a country rapidly adopting digital technology, South African fans are sure to embrace Ticketmaster’s industry-leading digital ticketing innovations,” he said.

Ticketmaster will compete with established players like Computicket, Quicket, and iTickets, which have been in the country for 50, 11, and 16 years, respectively.

The company expects the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 tournament, hosted in Cape Town in September, to deliver South Africa’s first-ever fully-digital sporting event.