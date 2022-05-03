New Gijima CEO announced

Hamilton Ratshefola will succeed Maphum Nxumalo as Gijima’s Group CEO.

Nxumalo has announced his retirement as an IT executive after 45 years in the industry.

From May 2022, Nxumalo will serve as a Gijima non-executive board member and an executive member of the Guma Group.

He served as Gijima’s chief operating officer from July 2014 to February 2020, during which he also acted as group CEO for a time.

Nxumalo cut his teeth in IT for 14 years with the Massmart group, which owns Makro and Game, where he ended up running the group’s IT facilities.

Gijima executive chairman Robert Gumede said Nxumalo led Gijima’s successful turnaround into profitability.

“On behalf of the entire exco, we wish Maphum all the best in his new journey at Guma,” Gumede said.

“Maphum is not lost to Gijima as he starts a new chapter at Guma.”

“Ratshefola will lead and steer the company for a year under contract to implement and transform Gijima operations, accelerate automation, infuse AI, refine operating model, improve productivity and most importantly strengthen the company balance sheet,” Gumede said.

“The biggest mandate is to shift Gijima operating model to high margin offering segments.”

Hamilton spent his first decade at IBM as a systems engineer, technical sales, and later sales leader and sector leader, before leaving to co-found Cornastone Technology Holdings (Pty) Limited in 2000.

Hamilton sold Cornastone to his business partner in 2012.

He returned to IBM in 2013, where he was sales director until May 2015, then became country general manager for South Africa until 2018, and later general manager for IBM Southern Africa.

“Hamilton has a long history with Maphum and they have worked closely together for decades. The transition has been smooth,” Gumede said.

“The board has full confidence in Hamilton and the management team to build onto the existing solid foundation.”

