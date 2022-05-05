Takealot’s new flagship pickup point in Cape Town — With robots and free collections

Takealot has launched a flagship pickup point in Richmond Park, Cape Town, and all collections from the site will be free of charge.

The pickup point will also be home to automated guided vehicles — robots called “Weasels” — collecting packages and bringing them to waiting customers.

“With an average collection time of just 3 minutes, these ‘little robot helpers’ guarantee safe transport of packages from behind the scene to shoppers’ hands,” Takealot said.

Takealot also says the pickup point features the latest distribution centre technology, including advanced sign in and name recognition.

“Plus, standard and next-day collections are free at the new flagship Richmond Park Takealot Pickup Point,” it added.

Takealot has moved its order collection point in the region from the Cape Town distribution centre to the Richmond Park development on the N7 highway.

“The new Takealot Pickup Point spans 1,560m2 with an adjoining warehouse space of 4,611m2,” Takealot said.

It added that the new pickup point also houses 569m2 of office space.

Takealot also revealed that it is now a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) accredited company and will feature its logo on its packing.

“As a highly trusted and respected organisation, the FSC badge stamp highlights the origins of the materials used,” Takealot said.

Takealots packaging started displaying the FSC stamp as of May 2022.

