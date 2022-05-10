Mr Price hit by resignation of Yuppiechef founders

Yuppiechef founders Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden have resigned from the company they started sixteen years ago.

Smith and Dryden’s resignation comes less than a year after Mr Price acquired Yuppiechef.

Mr Price purchased 100% of Yuppiechef in 2021 to give the company a foothold in the aspirational value segment of the homewares market.

Yuppiechef also provides Mr Price with another access point to the fast-growing e-commerce sector and a more affluent customer base, which the group previously did not serve.

The business has two primary operations — Yuppiechef Online and a separate wholesale division that develops and imports branded goods for wholesale distribution.

Yuppiechef also operates seven brick-and-mortar stores — five in the Western Cape and two in Gauteng.

In July 2021, the Competition Commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve Mr Price’s acquisition of Yuppiechef without conditions.

At the time, Mr Price said Yuppiechef’s management team would continue to run the business with the full support of the group’s executive team.

“We are very excited about welcoming the Yuppiechef team into our family,” Mr Price chief executive Mark Blair said last year.

However, less than a year after the acquisition, the Yuppiechef founders have resigned.

It is not clear what caused the sudden resignation of Smith and Dryden, and neither would comment on the issue.

MyBroadband contacted Yuppiechef about Smith and Dryden’s resignations, but the company would not comment on the issue.

Mr Price also did not respond to requests for feedback about the resignations.

