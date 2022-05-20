Game launched a new website in May, promising a better online shopping experience with faster deliveries. Our testing shows that they deliver on that promise.

Parent company Massmart said the revamped site features advanced sourcing logic, which would result in better order turnaround times.

It also allows product geolocation, promising faster deliveries and near-real-time stock availability updates.

Game has also added order tracking, online returns, and a pickup option for selected stores.

MyBroadband tested the new Game online shopping website to see whether it lives up to expectations.

Like other top online stores, the revamped Game website feels well-polished and easy to navigate.

Its search functionality works well, and we could find what we were looking for quickly.

We ordered an extension lead on 16 May and were given the option to collect it on 18 May from our closest branch at Centurion Mall.

Alternatively, we could choose to have it delivered by 23 May.

We opted for the R50 delivery, but the page did indicate that we would get free delivery on orders of R450 or more.

After placing the order, it was easy to return to and see its current status. Our order showed that it was confirmed.

We received an SMS that the order was dispatched on 17 May, and the following morning we received another message that the parcel was collected for delivery and would be delivered the same day.

Later, the driver phoned us to verify the address, and we received the parcel about 20 minutes later.

We received another SMS stating that the driver was on his way and a live tracking link. This still seems to have some niggles, as we only received the link after the courier delivered our parcel.

The link opens a WumDrop page, and it also provides updates like when the courier collected the package.

We also noticed that the address on the WumDrop page was incorrect, potentially explaining why the driver had to contact us.

Regardless of this glitch, the service we received was outstanding, and we got our order within two days, which is something we hope Game can continue doing in the future.

