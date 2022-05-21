Online shopping shootout — tech prices at Game vs Makro vs Takealot

Following Game’s recent revamp of its online store, MyBroadband set out to compare its consumer electronics prices to Takealot, Everyshop, and sister company Makro.

Game recently introduced new features to its online store to boost revenue and attract customers.

These include near-real-time stock availability updates, live-tracking of deliveries, the option to collect online orders at select Game stores, and online returns.

The comparison showed that Takealot, Makro and Game are competing aggressively to offer the best prices.

This is not surprising since Massmart and Takealot are actively duking it out for the title of South Africa’s number one tech retailer.

Makro had the lowest prices for three out of the seven products, with Takealot and Game following closely with two. Game had the lowest total across the whole product basket.

Everyshop did not offer the cheapest price on any of the products compared.

The most significant price difference was on Hisense’s 50-inch A6G UHD Smart TV, which Game offered for R6,999 — R1,000 cheaper than Makro’s price and R500 to R700 cheaper than the other two shops.

Game also offers to match and beat the price of any product sold for cheaper at other stores.