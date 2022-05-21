Online shopping shootout — tech prices at Game vs Makro vs Takealot

21 May 2022

Following Game’s recent revamp of its online store, MyBroadband set out to compare its consumer electronics prices to Takealot, Everyshop, and sister company Makro.

Game recently introduced new features to its online store to boost revenue and attract customers.

These include near-real-time stock availability updates, live-tracking of deliveries, the option to collect online orders at select Game stores, and online returns.

The comparison showed that Takealot, Makro and Game are competing aggressively to offer the best prices.

This is not surprising since Massmart and Takealot are actively duking it out for the title of South Africa’s number one tech retailer.

Makro had the lowest prices for three out of the seven products, with Takealot and Game following closely with two. Game had the lowest total across the whole product basket.

Everyshop did not offer the cheapest price on any of the products compared.

The most significant price difference was on Hisense’s 50-inch A6G UHD Smart TV, which Game offered for R6,999 — R1,000 cheaper than Makro’s price and R500 to R700 cheaper than the other two shops.

Game also offers to match and beat the price of any product sold for cheaper at other stores.

South African online tech store price comparison
Product Game Makro Takealot Everyshop
Xbox Series S R6,999 R6,999 R6,799 R6,999
Western Digital 2 TB Elements Portable Hard Drive R1,199 R1,099 R1,199 R1,199
Hisense 50A6G UHD Smart TV R6,999 R7,999 R7,699 R7,499
Samsung Galaxy A23 R3,699 R3,999 R3,849 R3,999
HP OfficeJet Pro 8023 All-in-One Printer R1,999 R1,889 R2,499 R2,699
JBL T110 earphones R199 R199 R199 R219
Samsung 2.1ch HW-A450 Soundbar R4,199 R3,199 R2,998 R3,999
Total R25,293 R25,383 R25,242 R26,613

Now read: Takealot versus Makro — online pricing comparison

Online shopping shootout — tech prices at Game vs Makro vs Takealot