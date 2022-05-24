Economist Mike Schüssler passes away

Renowned economist Mike Schüssler has passed away, his colleagues have revealed.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelley issued notification of Schüssler’s passing on Tuesday morning.

Schüssler worked at the association as an economist.

He had been battling cancer in recent months.

In March, Shüssler posted on Twitter that he was beating cancer. In his last tweet on 17 May, Schüssler said he was fighting cancer.

He made both remarks as an aside in posts about economics.

“It is with great sadness that the Road Freight Association (RFA) learnt of the passing of Mike Schüssler after battling with health,” Kelley stated.

Kelley said Schüssler was responsible for many crisp, direct, and factual economic analyses over the years.

He also developed and provided the industry with the Road Freight Indices.

In addition to his work at the Road Freight Association, Schüssler was also the owner of Economists.co.za.

There he helped produce valuable economic indicators such as the Bankserv Take-home Pay Index and Private Pensions report every month.

“Our sincere condolences go to Greta and his family,” said Kelley.

“We will miss you, Mike. A great stalwart of the industry has fallen. May he rest in peace.”

