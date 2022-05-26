The biggest IT companies in South Africa

South Africa has several home-brewed information technology companies worth well over R1 billion.

After making enormous gains during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, most major global tech shares have taken a beating in 2022.

The reasons for the downturn are manifold. Primary factors include ongoing supply chain constraints, waning demand for specific products and services after lockdowns eased, and uncertainty about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, several analysts maintain these companies will remain a good bet in the long term and should return to growth.

Before the recent slump, the shares of US giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, showed exponential growth in the past five years.

According to Listcorp.com, there are 19 technology companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

However, the four biggest either have their headquarters based overseas or effectively operate from abroad.

These include Naspers (valued at R635.93 billion) and its spin-off Prosus (R1.45 trillion), the most valuable technology company on the JSE.

Prosus is officially headquartered out of Amsterdam. Although Naspers still lists its headquarters as being in Cape Town, many of its top executives are now also based in the Netherlands.

Bytes Technology is the third most valuable technology company on the JSE.

It was previously a subsidiary of Altron but was spun off into an independent entity and listed separately.

Its headquarters is in the UK, where it was initially founded before Altron acquired it in 1998.

Karooooo, the major success story which stemmed from vehicle tracking and fleet management company Cartrack, is the fourth most valuable tech company on the JSE at R11.84 billion.

It opted to move its headquarters to Singapore alongside its rebranding in early 2021.

Finally, Adapt IT was delisted from the JSE after its takeover by Canadian-based Volaris.