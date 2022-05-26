The biggest IT companies in South Africa

South Africa has several home-brewed information technology companies worth well over R1 billion.
After making enormous gains during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, most major global tech shares have taken a beating in 2022.
The reasons for the downturn are manifold. Primary factors include ongoing supply chain constraints, waning demand for specific products and services after lockdowns eased, and uncertainty about Russia’s war in Ukraine.
However, several analysts maintain these companies will remain a good bet in the long term and should return to growth.
Before the recent slump, the shares of US giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, showed exponential growth in the past five years.
According to Listcorp.com, there are 19 technology companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
However, the four biggest either have their headquarters based overseas or effectively operate from abroad.
These include Naspers (valued at R635.93 billion) and its spin-off Prosus (R1.45 trillion), the most valuable technology company on the JSE.
Prosus is officially headquartered out of Amsterdam. Although Naspers still lists its headquarters as being in Cape Town, many of its top executives are now also based in the Netherlands.
Bytes Technology is the third most valuable technology company on the JSE.
It was previously a subsidiary of Altron but was spun off into an independent entity and listed separately.
Its headquarters is in the UK, where it was initially founded before Altron acquired it in 1998.
Karooooo, the major success story which stemmed from vehicle tracking and fleet management company Cartrack, is the fourth most valuable tech company on the JSE at R11.84 billion.
It opted to move its headquarters to Singapore alongside its rebranding in early 2021.
Finally, Adapt IT was delisted from the JSE after its takeover by Canadian-based Volaris.
Excluding these five companies from our analysis, Datatec was the most valuable technology company in South Africa, with a market cap of R8.44 billion.
Founded in 1986, the Johannesburg-based multinational now has four main divisions — technology distributor Weston-Comstor, IT managed services provider Logicalis, consulting services Analysys Mason, and Datatech Financial Services.
It was first listed on the JSE in December 1994 and began its international expansion when it bought Logicalis Networks in 1997.
The year after that, it acquired a majority stake in US distributor Westcon.
Its portfolio continued to grow in the years after that.
During its last financial year, it posted an operating profit of $82.1 million (R1.2 billion).
The second-biggest South African IT company is Allied Electronics Corporation Limited, better known as Altron, which is currently worth around R3.93 billion.
Founded in 1965, the company offers products and services in a range of verticals, including Smart IoT, managed services, digital transformation, fintech, and healthtech.
Outside of South Africa, it also has a presence in the Middle East and Australia.
Altron’s shares performed relatively well until December 2020, when it completed the demerger of Bytes Technology.
The price plummeted from a high of R34.60 to R9.33 and has continued to trade around that level.
South Africa’s third-largest listed technology company is Alviva Holdings, which counts 15 businesses in its fold.
These include distributors and ICT equipment providers like Axiz, Pinnacle and Tarsus, data infrastructure companies Datacentrix and Datanet, insurance and financial solutions provider Centrafin, and renewable energy company Solareff,
Alviva’s shares slumped at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but have since rebounded, as shown in the graph below.
The table below lists the 16 biggest IT companies in South Africa by market capitalisation.
There is a separate section for companies that are based abroad.
|Biggest South African IT companies
|Company
|Market cap
|Share price
|Datatec Limited
|R8.44 billion
|R37.77
|Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron)
|R3.93 billion
|R9.49
|Alviva Holdings Limited
|R2.29 billion
|R18.71
|Capital Appreciation Limited
|R2.16 billion
|R1.64
|AYO Tech Solutions
|R956.48 million
|R2.62
|EOH Holdings
|R953.34 million
|R5.38
|Mustek Limited
|R901.61 million
|R15.89
|PBT Group Limited
|R794.37 million
|R7.50
|Sebata Holdings Limited
|R293.03 million
|R2.55
|Etion Limited
|R282.21 million
|R0.50
|ISA Holdings Limited
|R172.3 million
|R1.01
|Cognition Holdings Limited
|R149.03 million
|R0.65
|Jasco Electronics Holdings
|R113.91 million
|R0.31
|SilverBridge Holdings Limited
|R57.1 million
|R1.70
|Top technology companies on JSE based outside of South Africa
|Company
|Market cap
|Share price
|Prosus
|R1.45 trillion
|R711.04
|Naspers
|R681.84 billion
|R1,478.27
|Bytes Technology
|R20.27 billion
|R86.50
|Karooooo
|R11.62 billion
|R380.00
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.