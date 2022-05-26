The biggest IT companies in South Africa

26 May 2022

South Africa has several home-brewed information technology companies worth well over R1 billion.

After making enormous gains during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, most major global tech shares have taken a beating in 2022.

The reasons for the downturn are manifold. Primary factors include ongoing supply chain constraints, waning demand for specific products and services after lockdowns eased, and uncertainty about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, several analysts maintain these companies will remain a good bet in the long term and should return to growth.

Before the recent slump, the shares of US giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, showed exponential growth in the past five years.

According to Listcorp.com, there are 19 technology companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

However, the four biggest either have their headquarters based overseas or effectively operate from abroad.

These include Naspers (valued at R635.93 billion) and its spin-off Prosus (R1.45 trillion), the most valuable technology company on the JSE.

Prosus is officially headquartered out of Amsterdam. Although Naspers still lists its headquarters as being in Cape Town, many of its top executives are now also based in the Netherlands.

Naspers

Bytes Technology is the third most valuable technology company on the JSE.

It was previously a subsidiary of Altron but was spun off into an independent entity and listed separately.

Its headquarters is in the UK, where it was initially founded before Altron acquired it in 1998.

Karooooo, the major success story which stemmed from vehicle tracking and fleet management company Cartrack, is the fourth most valuable tech company on the JSE at R11.84 billion.

It opted to move its headquarters to Singapore alongside its rebranding in early 2021.

Finally, Adapt IT was delisted from the JSE after its takeover by Canadian-based Volaris.

Adapt IT campus

Excluding these five companies from our analysis, Datatec was the most valuable technology company in South Africa, with a market cap of R8.44 billion.

Founded in 1986, the Johannesburg-based multinational now has four main divisions — technology distributor Weston-Comstor, IT managed services provider Logicalis, consulting services Analysys Mason, and Datatech Financial Services.

It was first listed on the JSE in December 1994 and began its international expansion when it bought Logicalis Networks in 1997.

The year after that, it acquired a majority stake in US distributor Westcon.

Its portfolio continued to grow in the years after that.

During its last financial year, it posted an operating profit of $82.1 million (R1.2 billion).

Datatec share price from 2018 to 2022

The second-biggest South African IT company is Allied Electronics Corporation Limited, better known as Altron, which is currently worth around R3.93 billion.

Founded in 1965, the company offers products and services in a range of verticals, including Smart IoT, managed services, digital transformation, fintech, and healthtech.

Outside of South Africa, it also has a presence in the Middle East and Australia.

Altron’s shares performed relatively well until December 2020, when it completed the demerger of Bytes Technology.

The price plummeted from a high of R34.60 to R9.33 and has continued to trade around that level.

Altron share price from 2018 to 2022

South Africa’s third-largest listed technology company is Alviva Holdings, which counts 15 businesses in its fold.

These include distributors and ICT equipment providers like Axiz, Pinnacle and Tarsus, data infrastructure companies Datacentrix and Datanet, insurance and financial solutions provider Centrafin, and renewable energy company Solareff,

Alviva’s shares slumped at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but have since rebounded, as shown in the graph below.

Alviva share price from 2018 to 2022

The table below lists the 16 biggest IT companies in South Africa by market capitalisation.

There is a separate section for companies that are based abroad.

Biggest South African IT companies
Company Market cap Share price
Datatec Limited R8.44 billion R37.77
Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) R3.93 billion R9.49
Alviva Holdings Limited R2.29 billion R18.71
Capital Appreciation Limited R2.16 billion R1.64
AYO Tech Solutions R956.48 million R2.62
EOH Holdings R953.34 million R5.38
Mustek Limited R901.61 million R15.89
PBT Group Limited R794.37 million R7.50
Sebata Holdings Limited R293.03 million R2.55
Etion Limited R282.21 million R0.50
ISA Holdings Limited R172.3 million R1.01
Cognition Holdings Limited R149.03 million R0.65
Jasco Electronics Holdings R113.91 million R0.31
SilverBridge Holdings Limited R57.1 million R1.70
Top technology companies on JSE based outside of South Africa
Company Market cap Share price
Prosus R1.45 trillion R711.04
Naspers R681.84 billion R1,478.27
Bytes Technology R20.27 billion R86.50
Karooooo R11.62 billion R380.00

