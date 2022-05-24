Mustek appoints acting CEO

Mustek has appointed Hein Engelbrecht as acting group chief executive officer following the death of David Kan.

The company announced on Thursday that Kan had passed away.

Kan founded Mustek South Africa in 1987, shortly after arriving in South Africa from Taiwan.

Mustek produces the well-known Mecer brand and together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Rectron, it is one of the largest assemblers and distributors of personal computers and ICT products in South Africa.

“Unforeseen events of this nature are deeply emotional for David Kan’s family and the Mustek staff,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board announced Engelbrecht’s appointment “in line with good corporate governance, contingency plans were in place to ensure the short-term uninterrupted continuity of the company.”

Engelbrecht joined Mustek in 1997 as group financial manager. He was promoted to group financial director in 2000.

In 2007, he was appointed as group managing director.

“Having been on the board for 21 years and working closely with Mr David Kan, the board is confident that with his work experience and skills he will stabilise and move the group forward until such time as a permanent appointment is made,” Mustek stated.

