Twitter investors slap Elon Musk with lawsuit

Another group of Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, alleging that the billionaire manipulated the company’s stock price ahead of his offer to buy the platform.

Investors filed the lawsuit in San Francisco’s federal district court on Wednesday.

The latest suit comes after an investor filed a complaint against Musk in New York on similar grounds in April.

Shareholders claimed that Musk’s delay in disclosing his Twitter stake was market manipulation, which allowed him to buy Twitter stock at an artificially lowered price.

“Musk [engaged] in unlawful conduct that moved the price of Twitter’s stock down. [He] proceeded to make statements, send tweets, and engage in conduct designed to create doubt about the deal and drive Twitter’s stock down substantially,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit further alleged that Musk used these strategies “to create leverage that [he] hoped to use to either back out of the purchase or re-negotiate the buyout price by as much as 25%.

“If accomplished, this would result in an $11 billion reduction in the Buyout consideration.”

The Tesla CEO’s alleged market manipulation tactics caused an $8 billion valuation loss for Twitter since the buyout’s announcement.

“Musk’s conduct was and continues to be illegal, in violation of the California Corporations Code, and contrary to the contractual terms he agreed to in the deal.”

The complaint requests that Musk be held accountable for all damages to affected parties and that those who filed the lawsuit get reimbursed for their legal fees.

MyBroadband contacted Twitter and Elon Musk (via Tesla) for comment but did not immediately receive a response.