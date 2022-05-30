Telkom credit rating outlook revised to positive

S&P Global Ratings revised Telkom’s outlook to positive from stable and affirmed its foreign and local currency rating of BB on 27 May.

“This rating action follows the outlook revision of South Africa’s foreign and local currency ratings to positive from stable,” Telkom informed shareholders on Monday.

“The ratings action on the sovereign came as a result of improved terms of trade which continue to support South Africa’s external sector performance.”

Telkom explained that S&P considers the company a government-related entity since the South African government owns a 40.5% direct stake in the telecommunications network operator.

Another 14.8% is owned by the Public Investment Corporation, which is closely linked to the government.

“Telkom also passed S&P’s stress test to qualify in having its Stand Alone Credit Profile (SACP) rating higher than the sovereign,” Telkom stated.

“The SACP rating was affirmed at ‘bbb-‘limited to one notch above the foreign currency rating government.”

