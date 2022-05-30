MTN appoints group enterprise business head

MTN has appointed Tumi Chamayou as the group executive for its enterprise business unit. Chamayou’s appointment is effective 1 June 2022.

Chamayou joined the group enterprise business unit in 2018 as general manager for large enterprise sales.

She has been acting executive for the function since July 2020.

“Tumi has the expertise and track record to assist in bolstering the leadership capability of MTN Group,” said group chief operating executive Jens Schulte-Bockum.

“Critical to the realisation of our strategic imperatives is an integrated, synergistic, and collaborative leadership team whose core values and mindset are aligned with the company’s strategy. We look forward to working with Tumi in her new role.”

Prior to joining MTN, Chamayou held various senior leadership roles at Ericsson, Egon Zehnder, Accenture, and Decipher.

She holds an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

