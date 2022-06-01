Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser on the evolution of connectivity

Deon Geyser is the CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in South Africa.

Geyser has over 15 years of experience in the ICT and telecommunications sector and is responsible for the leadership, strategy, and operations of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in South Africa.

He previously held the position of managing director for Nokia in Southern Africa, and under his guidance, it was recognised as one of the top-performing sub-regions in the Middle East and Africa.

He has helped many organisations succeed over the years through the development and execution of targeted strategies that provided improved stakeholder returns.

In this interview, Geyser speaks with Aki Anastasiou about how technology is shaping the future of work.

He talks about how the evolution of connectivity is moving into the SD-WAN space, and explains how Liquid Intelligent Technologies is leading the charge with its SD-WAN and APN-as-a-service offerings.

He expands upon the benefits of these solutions that Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ customers really appreciate — such as the fact that these services are multi-cloud and multi-vendor.

Geyser also highlights that Liquid Intelligent Technologies offers managed services capabilities that combine with its SD-WAN and APN-as-a-service solutions to create a powerful three-element ecosystem that provides superior value.

He then talks about how Liquid Intelligent Technologies has been evolving to meet the needs of its customers, and provides two examples of this.

He concludes by sharing insight into how different industries and business types have different needs and preferences in the new way of working, and explains how Liquid Intelligent Technologies can serve all of these needs.