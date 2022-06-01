South African payments and international calling startup raises R62 million

Talk360 has closed a $4 million seed funding round to expand its international calling operations and create a common payment platform for Africa, TechCrunch reported.

The payment platform will pool all the different payment services from across Africa that are usually specific to certain regions.

This will eliminate the need for businesses to enter into agreements with multiple providers to cater for their geographically-diverse userbases.

Talk360 co-founder Dean Hiine told TechCrunch that the payment platform would make it easy for international merchants to sell their products and services to African consumers.

“In our calling business, we identified some unique problems around digital payment in Africa. The payment methods are scattered, and payment processes are lengthy,” Hiine said.

“We are building the platform to actually increase our conversion rate by giving the user experience one single checkout, and to some level, offer predictive analysis — to tell the preferred methods of payment for that region and offer them as top options for the user.”

Talk360 lets users make international calls that require only the caller to have the app and an Internet connection — users on the receiving end don’t need either.

The investment round was led by HAVAÍC and also included private investors like Gabriel de Montessuss, Gaston Aussems, Marnix van der Ploeg, and Robert Kraal.

Talk360 said it is widely used in South Africa and has partnered with the South African point-of-sale company, Flash, to let users buy airtime vouchers.