Former MTN boss joins insurance industry

Former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa has been appointed as the non-life chief executive officer of Telesure Investment Holdings’ (TIH) for brands including Auto & General, 1st for Women, Dialdirect, and Budget.

MTN announced in mid-December that Motsa would step down effective from 1 January 2022, after almost five years in the role. Charles Molapisi stepped in as the new CEO of MTN SA.

TIH is part of the international BHL group, which has a footprint in eight countries including South Africa, the UK, Australia, France, Turkey, China, Thailand, and Singapore.

“We have spent significant time looking for a Non-Life CEO with extremely strong credentials, and I am delighted that we have been able to attract a candidate of Godfrey’s calibre,” stated TIH Group CEO Tom Creamer.

“Godfrey has the energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with TIH, and his curiosity for digital innovation, coupled with his drive and determination, will no doubt be a great addition to our strong leadership team.”

Prior to MTN, Motsa worked at the Vodacom Group, The Coca-Cola Company, and The Kellogg Company.

“Pushing innovation and tech for this industry and its adjacencies presents an attractive and challenging opportunity for me,” Motsa said.

“I am excited to join this highly regarded and entrepreneurial organisation that has massive potential for further growth.”