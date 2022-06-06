Amazon is hiring 300 South Africans — including new Prime Video jobs

6 June 2022

Amazon is on somewhat of a hiring spree in South Africa, with the international retail giant advertising over 300 available positions in the country.

The positions include job functions relating to software development, customer support, technical product management, and international compliance.

Amazon also appears to be increasing its efforts to air video content from Africa and is looking to hire a head of public relations and creative producers for Prime Video Africa.

“We attended AFRIFF in November and announced that we are open for business for local content production and licensing in Africa; we are investing in the region,” it told MyBroadband.

AFRIFF is the African International Film Festival, and shortly afterwards, Amazon signed a multi-year licence agreement with Inkblot Studios — a Nigeria-based production company.

It also signed an agreement with another Nigeria-based production company — Anthill Studios.

One of the standout — and newer — positions advertised on Amazon’s job portal is an international compliance specialist role.

The job requires five or more years of experience in international compliance laws or an LLB degree with at least two years of working experience.

Multiple customer services roles are also available for its German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish support channels.

The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. The number of open posts per category is provided in brackets. You can view the list of job opportunities here.

Amazon jobs in South Africa
Jobs Application link
Software development (116)
Software development manager — EC2 managed infrastructure Click here for details
Systems development engineer — AWS analytics Click here for details
Software development engineer — AWS threat research team: anti-DDoS Click here for details
Software development engineer — EC2 cloud manager Click here for details
Senior software development engineer — EC2 cloud manager Click here for details
Senior software development engineer — EC2 infrastructure platform Click here for details
Operations, IT, & Support Engineering (69)
Cloud support engineer II — DIA Click here for details
Cloud support engineer — Big data: artificial intelligence and machine learning Click here for details
Networking cloud support engineer II Click here for details
Cloud support engineer — networking monitor, scale, and infrastructure Click here for details
Customer Service (28)
Site leader: customer service Click here for details
Customer service associate (Portuguese speaking) Click here for details
Customer service associate (Spanish speaking) Click here for details
Customer service associate (Italian speaking) Click here for details
Customer service associate (German speaking) Click here for details
Solutions architect (21)
Principal customer solutions manager Click here for details
Associate solutions architect Click here for details
Solutions architect — startups: AWS Click here for details
Project, programme, and product management (20)
Principal product manager — Kumo Click here for details
Partner trainer Click here for details
Senior manager — product management technologies: AWS skills centre Click here for details
Business and merchant development (5)
Vendor manager Click here for details
Senior business development manager — African startup business development Click here for details
Systems, Quality, and Security Engineering (3)
Systems development engineer — payments security engineering Click here for details
Others (37)
Senior data scientist — security Click here for details
Trust and safety communications manager — AWS Click here for details
Trust and safety operations manager — AWS Click here for details
Data engineer — EC2 capacity data analytics Click here for details
International compliance specialist Click here for details
Creative director — Prime Video Africa Click here for details
Head of public relations — Prime Video Africa Click here for details

