Amazon is hiring 300 South Africans — including new Prime Video jobs

Amazon is on somewhat of a hiring spree in South Africa, with the international retail giant advertising over 300 available positions in the country.

The positions include job functions relating to software development, customer support, technical product management, and international compliance.

Amazon also appears to be increasing its efforts to air video content from Africa and is looking to hire a head of public relations and creative producers for Prime Video Africa.

“We attended AFRIFF in November and announced that we are open for business for local content production and licensing in Africa; we are investing in the region,” it told MyBroadband.

AFRIFF is the African International Film Festival, and shortly afterwards, Amazon signed a multi-year licence agreement with Inkblot Studios — a Nigeria-based production company.

It also signed an agreement with another Nigeria-based production company — Anthill Studios.

One of the standout — and newer — positions advertised on Amazon’s job portal is an international compliance specialist role.

The job requires five or more years of experience in international compliance laws or an LLB degree with at least two years of working experience.

Multiple customer services roles are also available for its German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish support channels.

The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. The number of open posts per category is provided in brackets. You can view the list of job opportunities here.

