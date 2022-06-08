Spar stores planning online shopping launch

Spar’s online shopping platform, Spar2U, will launch at many of its stores in the coming months, according to the group’s interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2022.

Individual Spar branches will decide for themselves how they want to use the platform.

“There is great enthusiasm from our independent retailers to implement Spar’s new online shopping platform, Spar2U,” the company said.

“Our online platform is receiving positive reviews and a large number of stores are preparing to launch online within their communities in the coming months.”

The company first revealed its plans to launch an online shopping platform in November 2021, when it announced that it would be piloting the project.

It is the last listed South African grocery retailer to offer a delivery service.

Checkers, Pick n Pay, and Woolworths have been operating delivery services in the country for some time now.

Spar announced earlier this year it would be launching the service out of select stores in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs towards the end of March.

“Although many of our retailers have been quick to respond to consumers’ needs for online shopping, we have recognised the need for a sophisticated offering tailored for our unique business model,” Spar CEO Brett Botten said at the time.

“We believe that the Spar business model requires an online shopping solution that serves our Spar consumers but one which also will add value to our independent retail partners and the communities in which they operate.”

Spar2U will compete against rapid on-demand delivery services like Checkers Sixty60, Pick n Pay asap!, and Woolies Dash.