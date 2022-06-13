MTN appoints new fintech chief risk officer

The MTN Group has appointed Riaan Wessels as the chief risk officer of its fintech division, effective from 1 July 2022.

Wessels holds a BComm Honours degree from the University of Free State in accounting, auditing and tax, and a postgraduate diploma in Business Leadership from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

He joined the company as general manager for MTN’s business risk management department in 2004, where he gained 13 years’ experience with the organisation.

He returned in 2017 as the group executive for risk and compliance.

“As Chief Risk Officer: Fintech, Riaan will continue to add immense value at MTN by effectively managing risk exposures to the business and ensuring robust processes and controls,” said MTN group chief fintech officer, Serigne Dioum.

Wessels is also a board member of MTN Rwanda and MTN Côte d’Ivoire and chairman of the board of MTN Guinea-Conakry.

Over the last 20 years, he launched complex programmes at multinational organisations in the technology and telecoms industries.

These include risk management, compliance, and internal audit teams across operating environments in the Middle East and Africa.

