Discovery announces listing on A2X

Discovery Limited has announced its second listing on A2X Markets, with its shares being made available for trade from 4 July 2022.

At the same time, Discovery will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), with its issued share capital remaining unaffected by its A2X listing.

The secondary listing provides Discovery’s investors with the benefit of another platform on which to trade the company’s shares, added liquidity, lower exchange fees, and narrower spreads.

A2X describes Discovery as a shared value financial services company. The exchange’s CEO, Kevin Brady, said Discovery is a market leader in the industry.

“Since its inception 30 years ago Discovery has become the undisputed shared-value insurance market leader and we are delighted to welcome them to our market next week,” Brady said.

Its listing on A2X will bring the exchange’s total instruments available for trade to 69, with a combined market capitalisation of approximately R4.5 trillion.

Discovery joins the like of other Top40 JSE constituents, including Aspen, Growthpoint, Investec, Mr Price, Naspers, Nedbank, Remgro, Sanlam, Sasol, and Standard Bank on the A2X exchange.