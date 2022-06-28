After Elon Musk’s remote work threat there aren’t enough desks at Tesla

Tesla is reportedly ill-equipped for employees to return to the office, despite CEO Elon Musk telling remote workers that they would lose their jobs if they didn’t.

The Information reported that employees at Tesla’s Fremont facility in California found a lack of parking spots and desks when they arrived.

The Information said that two people who watched Musk’s live-streamed employee address on 8 June 2022 also complained about Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

It appears that Tesla and Musk hadn’t considered how the company’s workforce had grown since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company reportedly repurposed areas of its offices during the pandemic and didn’t account for a larger team.

The lack of desk space was such an issue that managers reportedly told some employees to work from home regardless.

Tesla’s staff has doubled since 2019, with The Information noting that its headcount now sits at 99,210 employees.

Earlier this year, Musk gave Tesla employees an ultimatum — spend at least 40 hours a week in the office, or leave the company.

He further explained that the office “must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

A follower on Twitter asked the Tesla CEO to comment on those who believe going into the office to work is an antiquated concept.

“They should pretend to work somewhere else,” Musk responded.

At the beginning of June, Musk emailed Tesla executives saying the company needed to freeze hiring worldwide and cut its workforce by around 10%.

The job cuts include both salaried and hourly workers.

