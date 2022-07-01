Mustek appoints Hein Engelbrecht as CEO

South African ICT distributor and services provider Mustek has appointed Hein Engelbrecht as its group chief executive officer, effective 30 June 2022.

Engelbrecht’s permanent appointment comes after he acted as the company’s group CEO for more than a month following the passing of Mustek founder David Kan in May 2022.

Engelbrecht has worked at Mustek for around a quarter of a century and served on its board for 21 years.

He joined the company in 1997, initially serving as group financial manager. He was promoted to group financial director in 2000.

In 2007, he was appointed as group managing director.

At the time of his appointment as acting CEO, the Mustek board said it was confident Engelbrecht’s work experience and skills would help stabilise and move the group forward.

Kan’s legacy

Mustek South Africa is one of the largest assemblers and distributors of PCs and ICT products in South Africa.

Kan founded the company in 1987 after attending South Africa’s first PC exhibition and meeting Mustek Corporation MD at the time, Owen Chen.

He set up operations using a $50,000 loan from his father and from Chen, the only source of funding he would require.

Kan developed Mustek and Mecer into well-known and respected brands in South Africa.

