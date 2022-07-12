Makro “Powerwall” is not from Tesla — and it could spell legal trouble

Makro’s plan to start selling a “Powerwall” product could land it in legal trouble with Tesla, which owns the trademark in South Africa.

That is according to Barnard Inc. Attorneys senior associate, Stefaans Gerber.

Tesla has been offering its Powerwall product in South Africa since 2017 through its official local distributor Rubicon Group.

It currently sells the second-generation Powerwall, which offers 13.5kWh capacity and a built-in 5kW inverter, for R170,300.

Over the past few years, the company has built a reputation for its leading electric battery technology, and the Powerwall has garnered huge appeal in the US, Europe, and Australia.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission trademark database reveals Tesla secured the trademark rights for the “Powerwall” name in South Africa in 2018, three years after it first applied.

Makro recently announced it would start offering a range of solar and battery products to provide its customers with backup power during load-shedding.

Among these was a product referred to as a “Powerwall”, which will be available at its stores from end-August 2022.

It offers similar features to the Tesla Powerwall but comes in different capacities of 5kWh and 10kWh.

MyBroadband queried the issue with Makro parent company Massmart to try and find out who made the Powerwall it would offer, given that using this term could confuse consumers who had associated it with the Tesla brand.

Makro confirmed the product it would sell was not from Tesla nor affiliated with the company.

“The Powerwall at Makro is the Power4Less Powerwall unit that is an alternative power source to any home that is hybrid in nature and is not a wireless battery type solution,” the retailer said.

MyBroadband could not find this “Powerwall” listed on the Power4Less website, but noticed that the company offered several backup power solutions — including inverters and batteries.

Makro denied that it was similar to Tesla’s Powerwall because it was not a “wireless battery type solution”.

The retailer appears to have focused on the wireless aspect of one of Tesla’s trademark entry descriptions.

That refers to the Tesla Powerwall’s ability to connect wirelessly to the Internet to relay monitoring information to the user’s app and does not have anything to do with wireless power supply.

In its attempts to further differentiate the Power4Less product from that offered by Tesla, Makro curiously described a system that matches the Tesla Powerwall in several ways:

It has a smart inverter and a lithium phosphate battery built into the device.

It can store power from a power grid and make the power available to the user when the grid is no longer available.

It can be connected to solar panels and not only provide the power to the home from the solar panels but also store the surplus power to be used at nighttime.

It is a robust product that is IP65 rated, meaning it can be installed outside the home and connected to its main power supply.

Tesla has extensive trademark protection in South Africa

MyBroadband asked Gerber whether Makro’s use of the term “Powerwall” in the branding and advertising of the product could be problematic in terms of intellectual property laws in South Africa.

Gerber said it would appear that Tesla had applied for, and has been largely successful in obtaining, trademark protection for its Powerwall product and service offering in South Africa.

“The trademark protection sought by Tesla is quite extensive,” Gerber said.

Tesla’s Powerwall trademark in South Africa includes goods relating to electric battery systems, and equipment for storage and supply of electricity to entire dwellings.

It also includes the installation, integration, maintenance, and repair services for storage, discharge and transmission of electricity, and leasing and financing services for such electric battery systems and equipment.

“Even though not all of the applications have proceeded to registration, Makro should not see this as an opportunity to use the mark as applied for by Tesla,” Gerber stated

“Tesla can overcome these administrative issues with relative ease.”

Gerber said the issue was that the product offered by Makro, despite its technical differences in specifications, fell within the scope of the protection obtained or sought by Tesla.

He said irrespective of how the product compared to Tesla’s, using the trademark “Powerwall” had an “extremely high probability” of infringing Tesla’s trademark rights.

Continuing to use the trademark could have several consequences for Makro.

Aside from Tesla blocking the Walmart-owned retailer from using it, a court could also order Makro to deliver up all units, packaging and merchandise that contains the trademark for destruction.

“The last thing Makro should do is launch the product with the possibility of infringing the trademark of another,” Gerber said. “If they do proceed, they will be at immense risk from a commercial perspective.”

Gerber said it happened regularly that manufacturing was ground to halt, and a trader needed to hand over all its packaging material for destruction after a company failed to sufficiently consider trademarks before launching a product.

“This is a great example of why it is imperative to have your trademark attorney conduct a trademark availability searches and to obtain a legal opinion on the likelihood of your brand infringing on another trader’s rights before a product range, and concomitant brand is launched.”