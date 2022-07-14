The best-paid telecoms CEO in South Africa is MTN Group’s Ralph Mupita, who received a salary package of R84.2 million rand over the 2020/21 financial year (FY).

Mupita’s pay for the year was almost R17 million more than the next-highest paid telecom CEO — Shameel Joosub of the Vodacom Group — who received R67.5 million over the same period.

Mupita’s remuneration was made up of the following amounts:

Salaries — R15.4 million

Post-employment benefits — R701,000

Other benefits — R961,000

Short-term incentives — R29 million

Long-term incentives — R38 million

Qualifying dividend — R385,000

His salary for the 2020/21 FY was a significant step up from 2019/20, when his remuneration was R36.1 million.

MTN said the change in remuneration could be attributed to his promotion and improved performance outcomes between the two years.

MTN’s explanation of Mupita’s increased pay is supported by metrics in the company’s annual integrated report for 2021.

Its service revenue and EBITDA increased by 18.3% and 23.7%, respectively, while adjusted headline earnings per share rose by 26.6%, and net operating cash flow climbed 32.2%.

MyBroadband looked at the complete pay packages received by the six Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed telecoms companies — MTN Group Limited, Vodacom Group Limited, Telkom SA Limited, Blue Label Telecoms, Huge Group Limited, and TeleMasters Holding Limited.

After Vodacom’s Joosub, Telkom SA’s Sipho Maseko was the next-highest-earning telecoms CEO. During his final year with the company, he received a salary of R35.4 million.

Telkom announced Maseko’s departure from the company in July 2021, saying that the CEO would continue in the position until June 2022.

However, Maseko left the company on 31 December 2021 — six months earlier than scheduled.

Telkom revealed that Serame Taukobong would replace him, and Maseko said that he and the board decided that he should leave earlier “in the light of a transition process that has gone incredibly well”.

Blue Label Telecoms’ executive team includes joint-CEOs Brett and Mark Levy, who each received remuneration to the value of R13.2 million.

Huge Group Limited’s CEO James Herbst was paid roughly R4.5 million during the same period.

The lowest-earning CEO among the companies compared was TeleMasters’ Jaco-Muller Voigt, who received a salary of R1.6 million during the 2020/21 FY.

The table below shows the total salary packages of the CEOs of South Africa’s JSE-listed telecommunications companies.

Telecoms CEOs’ complete pay packages Company CEO Total pay MTN Group Limited Ralph Mupita R84,209,000 Vodacom Group Limited Shameel Joosub R67,511,877 Telkom SA Limited Sipho Maseko R35,443,755 Blue Label Telecoms Brett Levy (joint-CEO) R13,203,000 Mark Levy (joint-CEO) R13,203,000 Huge Group Limited James Herbst R4,539,530 TeleMasters Holding Limited Jaco-Muller Voigt R1,646,263

