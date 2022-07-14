Who really owns MTN

Standard Bank holds 46.78% of MTN’s issued share capital, while 22.01% is owned by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), according to MTN’s financial statements for 2021.

Standard Bank’s holding in MTN dropped significantly from 993.1 million shares in 2020 to 881.4 million in 2021.

The same can be said for the GEPF’s share in the company, which declined over 15% from 489.5 million shares in 2020 to 414.8 million in 2021.

The MTN Group had a barn-storming start to 2022, with its performance update for the first quarter of the year revealing that its service revenue had increased by 15.9% to R45.76 billion.

It attributed the growth to rising data revenue and an uptick in fintech revenue.

The company’s revenue generated from data sales increased by 37.3% compared to the first three months of 2021, while at the same time, fintech revenue grew 21.2%

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21.1%, with the EBITDA margin improving to 46.4% from 44.2%.

“This result was supported by solid commercial and operational execution yielding service revenue growth in all the core business units,” MTN said.

Another aspect of its business that saw impressive growth was the enterprise unit. Its service revenue surged 23.1% between the first quarter of 2021 and 2022.

MTN has also made changes to its executive team since the start of the year.

In May 2022, MTN appointed Tumi Chamayou as the group executive for its enterprise business unit, effective from 1 June.

Chamayou joined the group enterprise business unit as a general manager for large enterprise sales in 2018.

She has been an acting executive in the role since July 2020.

The group then appointed Riaan Wessels as the chief risk officer of its fintech division in June, with effect from 1 July.

He joined the company as general manager of its business risk management department in 2004, where he gained 13 years’ worth of experience with the organisation.

Here is who owns MTN

Standard Bank is the MTN Group’s most significant stakeholder at 46.78%, followed by the GEPF with 22.01%.

However, both organisations’ shares in the company have decreased slightly since 2020, while First National Nominees’, JP Morgan Chase Bank’s, and CMB Nominees’ shares did the opposite.

First National Nominees’ stake increased from 7.94% in 2020 to 9.85% in 2021. At the same time, JP Morgan Chase Bank’s holdings increased from 7.11% to 9.25%.

The CMB Nominees holding increased from below 5% in 2020 to 7.5% in 2021.

Nedcor Bank Nominees Limited’s stake dropped significantly from 9.34% in 2020 to less than 5% in 2021.