Best paid tech CEOs in South Africa

The best-paid tech CEO in South Africa is Datatec’s Jens Peter Montanana, whose complete pay package totalled R75.6 million for the 2020/21 financial year (FY).

Montanana’s pay for the financial year was more than double that of the next highest tech CEO — Altron’s Mteto Nyati — who took home R37.8 million over the same period.

Bob van Dijk, CEO of Naspers and Prosus, earned a combined pay package of R30.2 million — comprising R16.7 million from Naspers and R13.5 million from Prosus.

Naspers and Prosus recently announced a share repurchase programme through which it will sell a portion of the group’s Tencent Holding shares to buy back its own stock.

The repurchase programme is to be funded from the sale of Tencent shares held by the group, and Van Dijk said it is expected to increase the value of the group’s shares.

“It will also rebalance our asset base towards our fast-growing non-Tencent assets, whose value we expect to increase over time while retaining exposure to Tencent’s significant value creation potential,” said Van Dijk.

The announcement resulted in Chinese tech stocks sliding as much as 2.9%, with Tencent’s shares slumping 5.8%. Prosus’ share price has increased by approximately 7.5% since.

In total, there were eight Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed companies whose CEOs received a total pay package of more than R10 million.

AYO Tech Solutions’ Howard Plaatjes received R16.6 million, EOH’s Stephen van Coller got R14.5 million, Alviva’s Pierre Spies’ pay totalled R14.4 million, and the late David Kan — of Mustek — was paid R11.1 million.

Mustek announced that Kan, the CEO and founder of its South African business unit, had passed away in May 2022.

Kan founded Mustek in 1987 after arriving in South Africa from Taiwan the year before.

He left a lasting impression on South Africa, particularly through Mustek’s renowned computer brand Mecer, which has become a familiar name in the home and business PC market.

The lowest-earning JSE-listed tech CEO was Sebata Holdings’ Ian Gregory Morris, who received a pay package of R735,000 for the 2020/21 FY.

The best-paid JSE-listed tech CEOs over the last financial year are listed in the table below.

Tech CEO Pay Packages Company CEO Total pay package Datatec Jens Peter Montanana R75,583,919 Altron Mteto Nyati R37,777,000 Naspers Bob van Dijk R16,661,000 Prosus R13,525,000 AYO Tech Solutions Howard Plaatjes R16,591,239 EOH Stephen van Coller R14,545,638 Alviva Pierre Spies R14,378,000 Mustek David Kan R11,074,000 Alaris Juergen Dresel R4,409,000 Adapt IT Tiffany Dunsdon R4,354,462 SilverBridge Jaco Swanepoel R3,466,000 Cognition Mark Smith R3,101,300 PBT Group Elizna Read R3,093,030 ISA Clifford Katz R2,952,000 Jasco Electronics Warren Prinsloo R2,888,140 Capital Appreciation Michael Pimstein R2,816,000 Bradley Sacks R2,816,000 Etion Teddy Daka R2,690,000 Sebata Holdings Ian Gregory Morris R735,000

